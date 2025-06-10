Here’s When You Can Start Watching Season 12 of 'Love Island UK' on Hulu
"Just start tonight. Why wait?"
Just as fans are getting comfortable with the Love Island USA Season 7 cast, while still processing Yulissa Escobar’s sudden exit and that questionable IUD moment, Love Island UK is getting ready to steal the spotlight.
That’s right, Season 12 is almost here, and as usual, the drama is heating up before the first episode even airs. So, when exactly will Love Island UK Season 12 be available on Hulu?
When will 'Love Island UK' Season 12 be on Hulu?
Love Island UK is returning to Hulu for Season 12 on June 12, 2025. Hulu confirmed the release date on TikTok on June 9, sharing a cheeky video of a fax machine printing out an update. The message read, "Love Island is coming soon," adding "attendance is mandatory." Duh! It was signed by "Maya X," confirming that Maya Jama will return as host, a role she’s held since 2023.
In an Instagram promo for the upcoming season, Maya teased exactly what fans can expect: "More drama, more bombshells, more breakups, more makeups," she said, signaling that Season 12 might not just live up to the show’s wild reputation, but possibly raise the stakes even higher. And based on Maya’s call for more "twists," it’s not all that surprising that one contestant has already been removed from the lineup ahead of the premiere (more on that below).
Get acquainted with the 'Love Island UK' Season 12 cast — and find out who’s already been cut.
Get ready, because not only is Love Island UK Season 12 being filmed in stunning Mallorca, home to crystal-clear waters, luxe resorts, and charming villages, but the new batch of contestants looks like they’re bringing plenty of personality to the villa. They’re all on the hunt for hookups and hopefully find themselves paired with their perfect match.
The Season 12 cast includes:
- Harry, 30, lives in Guildford
- Megan, 24, lives in Brighton
- Tommy, 22, lives in Hertfordshire
- Helena, 29, lives in London
- Blu, 26, lives in London
- Alima, 23, lives in Glasgow
- Conor, 25, lives in Limerick, Ireland
- Sophie, 29, lives in Manchester
- Dejon, 26, lives in London
- Meg, 25, lives in Southampton
Kyle Ashman, 23, from Stafford, was originally cast as an Islander for Love Island UK Season 12, but he was removed from the lineup before ever stepping foot in the villa due to a questionable incident, according to The Sun. Deadline later received a statement from ITV confirming his departure, stating: "For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island villa as planned."
According to The Sun, Kyle was brought in for questioning after "masked thugs stormed a wake in Stafford and hacked at a dad with a blade," an alleged incident that took place in February 2025. The father at the center of the machete attack reportedly almost lost his arm and spent roughly two weeks in the hospital.
Although Kyle was released from questioning and has not been charged with any crimes, ITV made the decision to cut him from the cast ahead of time to avoid having to address the situation after the show aired.