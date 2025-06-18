‘Love Island USA Fans Clocked That Chelley and Amaya Were Friends Before the Show Chelley Bissainthe and Amaya Espinal both spent time in New York City before 'Love Island USA' Season 7. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 18 2025, 5:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amayaelizabeth_, @_slimthin

There are few things you can get past Love Island and Love Island USA fans. All most of us need is a first and last name and maybe even an Instagram handle before we've found a contestant's ex, how many children they have, and if they're related to anyone famous.

While viewers find some of the casts' tea ahead of time, the real internet sleuths continue finding the dirt as the season continues. During Season 7 of Love Island USA, a fan discovered that contestants Chelley Bissainthe and Amaya Espinal. Apparently, Chelley and Amaya have more in common with each other than their attraction to Ace Greene and their New York residence, as they've been rumored to have connected outside of the show! Here's the scoop.

Source: Peacock

Were Chelley Bissainthe and Amaya Espinal friends before Season 7 of 'Love Island USA?'

Amaya joined Love Island USA as one of the show's Bombshells. When she arrived, there was tension between her and Chelley when Amaya believed she was jeopardizing her and Ace's relationship after their recoupling. In an intense scene of them arguing over the issue in the girls' makeup room, Amaya said the way Chelley went about connecting her with Ace Greene, stating it was "f---ed up" because Ace still had feelings for Chelley.

Amaya also revealed she was especially hurt because she and Chelley were friends before Love Island became an option for them. "I thought we had a friendship, especially like us knowing each other outside of this," Amaya said in the episode. The scene was shared on Reddit shortly after it aired, with some fans stating Amaya and Chelley's connection made their drama over Ace even worse.

Source: Peacock

"I feel like this lowkey validates Amaya’s feelings towards Chelley," the fan said. "I also don’t understand why so many of these people know each other outside the show." Before Amaya admitted on camera that she and Chelley knew each other outside of the show, TikToker @sammysamslife had already provided clues that supported evidence of their friendship.

In a June 7, 2025 post, Sammy shared that Amaya and Chelley were following each other on Instagram before Amaya joined the cast. Chelley even reportedly "liked" a photo of her co-star that was taken in March 2025.

Did Amaya and Ace know each other before 'Love Island USA?'

Although Amaya discussed her and Chelley's connection on Love Island USA, her and Ace's meeting at the villa was seemingly genuine. They initially hit it off after Ace selected Amaya during the recoupling, and while they seemed like a perfect match in the beginning, they weren't able to keep their groove going, as he eventually expressed he didn't want to be with Amaya.