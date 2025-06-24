Andreina Joins ‘Love Island’ on Day 14, and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Height "I rate myself a 10 out of 10 because brains, beauty, body." By Trisha Faulkner Updated June 24 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

When Andreina Santos walked into the villa on Day 14 of Love Island Season 7, she didn’t just turn heads — she tilted them upward. Andreina immediately had fans buzzing. They, however, were not talking about her confident energy or her modeling career. They were interested in something far more specific: her height. In fact, many fans took to social media with the same question: What is Andreina’s height on Love Island?

While Andreina may have been labeled “petite” by fellow contestant Jeremiah, fans weren’t buying it. Unfortunately, detailed information about Andreina was relatively limited online. So, fans were forced to do a bit of detective work and make some educated guesses on how tall this bombshell beauty was. Keep reading as we take a closer look at what fans are saying.

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

'Love Island' fans noticed Andreina’s height the moment she entered the villa.

Redditors wasted no time launching their unofficial investigation into Andreina's height. In one Reddit thread, fans dissected camera angles, compared her stature to other Islanders, and even brought in celebrity benchmarks. One observation that stuck: Andreina appeared only slightly shorter than Megan Thee Stallion, who famously stands at 5′ 10″. From there, fans estimated Andreina’s height to be somewhere between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 9″.

That guess didn’t line up with how she was described on the show. One fan noted it was weird that Jeremiah called her petite because she seemed to tower over many of the other girls. Another chimed in referring to her as a “tall girl” and a “goddess.” While there was no official word on her height, the general consensus among Love Island fans was that she was not short.

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Andreina’s model background and confident entrance made a bold first impression.

Adding to her towering presence is the fact that Andreina is a professional model. Though her Instagram page is light on personal details, it does tag her agency, Wilhelmina Models, and shows off plenty of high-fashion looks. She also used her platform to share a proud academic milestone — earning her bachelor’s degree after studying in three different languages across three different countries. “I’m built different,” she wrote in the caption, which feels pretty on-brand for someone who shook up the Love Island villa.

According to NBC, Andreina’s debut on the show didn’t lack boldness either. “I rate myself a 10 out of 10 because brains, beauty, body,” she declared during her first confessional. She was also quick to name the guys she had her eye on: Jeremiah (paired with Iris), Nic (paired with Cierra), and Ace (paired with Chelley). Her confidence, much like her height, made an impression that couldn’t be missed.

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Despite limited public info, Andreina is already turning heads in the villa.

For someone who’s caused such a stir, Andreina remains a bit of a mystery. According to NBC, the 24-year-old shares roots with some fellow Islanders — she’s Dominican like Amaya and, like Pepe, was born in Spain. Beyond that, though, details are scarce. Her social media is curated more for modeling than for spilling personal tea, and the show has yet to dig too deep into her backstory.