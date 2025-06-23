T.J. From 'Love Island USA' Had a Long Baseball Career Before He Arrived at the Villa T.J. is an entrepreneur. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 23 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @tjpalmaa

No one can ever accuse a Love Island USA cast member of being withholding when it comes to what they do for a living and who they are outside of the show. This is especially true for those who prefer to humble-brag about their careers. When it comes to Season 7 cast member T.J. Palma, that might include his apparent background in baseball. But did he have an actual career in the MLB?

A user on TikTok shared some details they found about T.J.'s baseball career when he was in college. Although that didn't translate to him playing major league ball after he graduated, according to the TikTok, T.J. played well in college. And he played for quite a while. So, what are the other details about T.J.'s baseball career, and what has he said about it? Read on to find out!

T.J. from 'Love Island USA' had a baseball career.

T.J. did not play professional baseball for the MLB. However, he did play for years with the University of Tampa. He shared an Instagram post in 2024 in celebration of the team's NCAA win. He and his team won the Division II Baseball Championship at the time. It also marked the end of T.J.'s baseball career, which lasted throughout college.

"What a way to end a career," T.J. captioned the photos at the time. "I thank baseball for all of the ups and downs, the people I met along the way, and the memories I'll never forget. I'm forever grateful. I'm excited for the next chapter of my life and cannot wait for what's in store." For what it's worth, the University of Tampa's baseball team is considered to be a top-tier team, according to some. So, while T.J. did not play professionally after his baseball career ended in college, he did go out on top.

One user commented on the TikTok video about T.J.'s baseball past to share that they believe the varsity team at T.J.'s alma mater is comparable to a major league team. "U Tampa was essentially an MLB team on varsity," they commented. Someone else wrote, "University of Tampa, insane D2 program."

T.J. has a separate Instagram profile for his job.

While T.J. was in college, he studied entrepreneurship. Now, according to his Instagram account for work, he is a "Six-Figure Airbnb Superhost." According to Airbnb, a Superhost is someone who receives consistent positive reviews and maintains communication with potential guests and those with reservations. Apparently, T.J. has maintained that honor so well that he earned six figures from it.