The ‘Love Island USA' Season 7 Casa Amor Bombshells Are Even Hotter on Instagram Fans can't get enough of the Season 7 hotties shaking up the competition. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 23 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

The Love Island fandom rejoiced when the series' social team announced in June 2025 Season 7 of Love Island USA's Casa Amor episodes were underway. Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test that separates the existing Love Island connections that were fostered at the beginning of the season. During the episodes, a new batch of single hotties are put into the cast to tease the OG singles into leaving their current connections in the dust.

The Season 7 Casa Amor baddies were featured at the end of Episode 18. Following their reveal, fans wanted to know everything about the Casa Amor cast, including how to follow them on Instagram handles. Here's how to follow your favorite Casa Amor Bombshell on Instagram!

The Casa Girls

Source: Peacock

Coco — @0h.thatsscortt

Although fans only saw her for a moment when she and the rest of the Casa Amor girls were announced, many commented on TikTok that she should've been on Love Island USA Season 7 from the beginning, and it's not difficult to see why. Whether she's taking a sun-kissed selfie or an editorial photo, Coco's Instagram shows she's always ready for her closeup!

Gracyn — @gracynblackmore

Gracyn's Instagram shows she's not camera-shy, as she's a model and a pageant queen. In June 2024, she celebrated winning Miss Virginia USA in an Instagram post. Gracyn is also a surfer and a brand ambassador for Monster energy drinks.

Clarke — @clarke.y

Clarke's Instagram profile is short and simple, with only a few photos of her at events and working with brands. She also has a private Instagram account that likely will help her manage her Love Island fame!

Jaden — @jadenashleyd

Jaden may have joined Love Island to potentially ruin someone's love story, but her Instagram shows there's more to her than her ability to steal your man. The influencer's account shows she splits her time between Seattle and Los Angeles, Calif. And when she's not being an IG baddie, Jaden uses her platform to discuss her living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Vanna — @vannaeirson

Vanna's Instagram includes her posing in everything from bikinis to cutesy matching outfits. The Bombshell's TikTok handle also shows she's from Utah, though it's unclear if she has any relation to a housewife or #MomTok member who also lives in the popular state.

The Casa Boys

Source: Peacock

Chris — @chrisseeley_4

Chris's Instagram shows he entered Casa Amor looking for a potential basketball wife. He's a professional basketball player from California. When he joined Love Island USA, Chris played for the Fresno State Bulldogs, though he's played for other teams since going pro.

Elan — @elan.bibas

Elan's Instagram shows he's an ultra runner and wellness builder. He uses his account to motivate his followers to feel better and live their best lives through wellness. In his Instagram bio, Elan said his mission is to "live with purpose, pushing limits."

JD — @jddodard

JD is another wellness coach coming into Casa Amor to get his future partner together. His Instagram bio shows he lives in Puerto Rico and the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area and often posts photos of him posing or working out shirtless. JD is also an online personal trainer with a weight loss guide called, "How I Went from Skinny Fat to Shredded in 90 Days," which is available on his YouTube page.

Zak — @zakyeah

Zak Srakew created a buzz online after fans noticed he was in the Casa Amor guys' lineup. Multiple fans remembered him from his time on Season 20 of Big Brother UK. Zak's Instagram shows he's a model and has worked with Boohoo Men and MSCHF. He also shared in April 2025 that he moved back toThailand, where he lives when he's not working.

Zac — @zacwoodworth

Zac Woodworth's Instagram is mostly professional. The model often posts photos of his editorial shoots and himself on location. Fans can also catch moments with the Bombshell with his golden retriever, who he affectionately nicknamed his "evil twin" in a post.

