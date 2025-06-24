Who Is Casa Amor Girl Vanna Einerson From ‘Love Island USA'? Details When it comes to ‘Love Island,’ there is no greater test than the infamous Casa Amor, which has destroyed many relationships and strengthened others. By Danielle Jennings Published June 24 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

After a long wait, Love Island season seven is officially in its Casa Amor era, and things are already off to an extremely messy start, courtesy of a brand new twist. As fans are still feeling out the Casa guys and girls, the curiosity about exactly who the new contestants are has piqued, and new girl Vanna Einerson is one of them.

When it comes to Love Island, there is no greater test than the infamous Casa Amor, which has destroyed many relationships and strengthened others. It’s the moment in the show that fans look forward to the most, and this season is shaping up to be a memorable one.

Who is Casa Amor girl Vanna Einerson from ‘Love Island'?

Five Casa girls embarked on the 19th episode of Season 7, and among them was Salt Lake City resident, Savanna “Vanna” Einerson. As the youngest member of the girls at age 21, Vanna came in and immediately revealed that she was there for one person — none other than Ace. After surprising the boys with a kissing game that turned out to feature the Casa girls instead of their current partners, host Ariana Madix told the blindfolded boys that the villa ladies were gone to Casa Amor and that everyone was now declared single.

As the girls went to stand next to the guy who they wanted to couple up with based on their kisses, Vanna promptly made her way to her target Ace and they were among the new couples — which also included Pepe and Gracyn, Taylor and Coco, Austin and Jaden, and Nic and Clarke, with TJ left single.

In their initial chat, Ace and Vanna were getting to know each other, but it was clear on Ace’s end that he was not feeling the connection, and in an immediate cut to his confessional interview he said exactly that. “Bring back my Chelley!,” he proclaimed. Will Vanna be able to get Ace to warm up to her or will she have better luck with TJ, who also pulled her for a chat and is at risk of being dumped from the island because he’s single? Time (although very short) will tell if she’s able to sever the bond between Ace and Chelley.

What’s at stake with the new Casa Amor twist?

Generally, Casa Amo is solely to test if the current couples have a strong enough connection to resist the temptation of multiple new people trying to aggressively get their head to turn. However, with the new twist making everyone single the stakes are a bit different, as Ariana referred to it as a “reset” for the OGs and bombshells in the villa.