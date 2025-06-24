'Love Island's' Chris Seeley Has Played Professional Basketball for Years Chris played in college too. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 24 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @chrisseeley_4

Apparently, Season 7 of Love Island USA is full of sports professionals, and you can now add Chris Seeley to that list. He isn't shy about sharing his basketball background with the ladies, likely to gain some favor with them, and now fans want to know all about Chris's basketball career.

Not only did Chris play college basketball, but he also went on to play for some teams professionally and, in fact, still plays. Does that include the NBA, like some fans have assumed? It would be hard to imagine someone like LeBron James or Kevin Durant at the Villa. But Chris did build a career around basketball long before he was cast in paradise.

Chris from 'Love Island USA' has a legit basketball career.

According to Chris's Instagram, he played for multiple professional basketball teams. But, before you get too excited, he has not played for the NBA. Still, his career has taken him around the globe and even gotten him apparent Nike endorsements. So his talent in the sport is nothing to scoff at, especially since he appears to still be playing.

Chris has played for FC Mulhouse Basket in France, and in January 2025, Chris joined the Indonesian team Rajawali Medan. At the time, Asia Elite Sports shared an Instagram post welcoming Chris to the team. The agency also wrote that his 6-foot-8-inch height would do well in the league, which is no joke.

"He has a strong body and amazing jumping ability, making him a versatile and competitive player," Asia Elite Sports wrote in the post about Chris when he was signed to the team. "We are happy to have met Chris and believe in his potential. We promise to support his growth and success in the Asian market."

Chris still appears to be in the game, even if he took a break to go on Love Island USA. His TikTok is full of gym videos that prove he is making sure he remains in game shape at all times. It's safe to say that he is still the pro baller he claims to be on and off the show.

Chris isn't the only islander who has played professional sports.

For some Love Island USA cast members, the name of the game is saying whatever you can to impress everyone else. Well, who are we kidding? That's the goal for pretty much everyone who arrives at the Villa. But Chris isn't the only one with a career in basketball that he can brag about. Pepe Garcia played basketball after college, not unlike Chris.