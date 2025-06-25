‘Love Island USA’ Asked Fans To Calm Down With a Mid-Episode Cyberbullying Message Fans have used social media to vent about the twists and turns that happened during the season. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 25 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Reality TV shows are nothing if not for their fans. As juicy as the drama on a show can be, it doesn't mean much if there isn't anyone watching the show; it will inevitably get the boot. Love Island has the opposite problem. The dating competition and its spinoffs, like Love Island USA, are highly successful and grow their audience each season. As the audience has grown, the opinions of the fans have only increased, and the comments aren't always kind.

Viewers who tuned into Love Island USA Season 7, which debuted in June 2025, have witnessed the dark side of the show's fandom online. While most fans believe they're practicing their right of free speech, Love Island USA's producers have asked the show's harshest critics to chill on the cyberbullying.

'Love Island USA' released a cyberbullying message for the second time since Season 7 began.

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Love Island USA aired an episode during its highly anticipated . The episode ran as usual until midway through, when the show stopped to share a very important message about cyberbullying. "The keyword is LOVE," the message read. "We love our fans. We love our islanders. We don't love cyberbullying, harassment, or hate."

The message was followed by another statement the show made on its social media platforms. "We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us,” a statement shared on the show's X (formerly Twitter) account stated. “Please just remember they’re real people — so let’s be kind and spread the love!”

The breaking of the fourth wall moment was something fans had been called out for by producers before, as fans have used social media to vent about the twists and turns that happened during the season. Love Island USA's statements came days after two of the show's stars, Jeremiah Brown and Hannah Fields, were dumped, a decision that came at the hands of their co-stars. The boys voted Jeremiah out while the girls did the same for Hannah following a public vote that left both vulnerable and at risk of being dumped.

Many fans targeted Ace Greene for getting Jeremiah dumped and did so out of jealousy. Other cast members, such as Huda Mustafa, who was dating Jeremiah before his exit, have also received harsh reactions from fans for her behavior in Season 7.

'Love Island USA' fans had strong opinions about the show's cyberbullying message.

As expected, Love Island USA's fans discussed the show's message against cyberbullying online (where else?). Several fans took to social media platforms, including Reddit, X, and TikTok, to share their thoughts on the show's action against hate. Many Love Island watchers agreed that the bullying had gotten out of hand, with one Reddit user reminding the fans that the people in the villa are human, even if they're incredibly attractive humans.

"It’s actually disgusting to me the toxicity that has come up this season," one Reddit fan wrote. "I’ve been a Love Island watcher for years and I don’t remember the fan base ever being this negative and hateful. Can people please not forget that three people from LI UK have taken their lives after returning home and seeing the vitriol posted about them online?"

not they gave us a cyberbullying warning yikes yall are out of control 😭 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/IpolipG1zg — ~jada~ (@xpectednun) June 25, 2025

love island telling ppl not to cyber bully anyone on the show but they casted ppl who are bigots…. pic.twitter.com/VQu57DiMMZ — lexington steele magnolias™️ (@BougieClarkKent) June 25, 2025

Other fans agreed with the Redditor's sentiment and believed the show's cyberbullying had gone too far. Others argued that fans tuned into the show should be able to express their opinions about what they're watching and discovering about the cast members' lives outside of the show. Several users noted how fans uncovered that two Love Island USA contestants, Yulissa Escobar and Austin Shepard, had made racially offensive remarks before joining Season 7, causing Yulissa to exit the show early.

Catch new episodes of Love Island USA daily (except for Wednesday) on Peacock.