'Love Island Australia's Georgia Murray Explains How Getting Intimate Works on the Show

All iterations of Love Island center around a group of attractive singles who would love nothing more than to hook up with each other. And, according to one former cast member, Georgia Murray, from the Love Island Australia version of the reality dating show, there is something called "consent buttons" in place to make everything as safe and transparent as possible.

She recently shared the details of this tool for the show in a TikTok video. The consent buttons are on each bed for cast members to press as needed. And, whether it's something that all versions of Love Island use or not, it sounds like an aspect to the show that helps ease producers' minds during filming. It's also a safety net for the contestants, in a way, and according to Georgia, those buttons were under viewers' noses this entire time.

'Love Island Australia' contestant Georgia Murray says they had "consent buttons."

Georgia shared in her TikTok video that the two heart-shaped buttons on either side of the beds on Love Island Australia are called consent buttons for the cast members to press when they go to bed. It's an agreement that they consent to whatever happens during the night, when the lights are off and the night vision is in full effect on those cameras.

"As viewers, we can see who's pressed it because we can look at the little love heart at the top of their bed," she explained in her video. "If it's glowing, then they've consented." She added that, in some cases, not every partner is ready to be intimate. And if that happens, only one half of the heart above the bed will glow. Not only is the button in place to help the other contestants know who is interested in getting physical, but it also becomes a safety thing, in a way.

"Basically, you press them before you go to bed to consent to anything that happens during the night," Georgia said. If you never noticed the consent buttons or the glowing hearts above the beds, chances are, you will now. And it's kind of a genius way to figure out who is ready to be intimate and who needs more time.

Does 'Love Island USA' also have buttons for consent among cast members?

The beds in the Love Island USA Villa are a bit different than the ones in the Love Island Australia Villa. The USA version of the show has beds with upholstered headboards and there aren't any light-up hearts above those beds either. But it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities for Love Island USA to eventually adopt this as another rule contestants follow during filming.

My favorite mood is the mood of the subtitles on Love Island Australia. Literally can’t be bothered to write the clear words being said by hot girl with a name. pic.twitter.com/6eIewLnmhu — Carrie M (@carrie_mmm) November 18, 2024