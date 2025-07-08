Andreina Airs out Huda’s “Drawer-Slamming” Behavior on 'Love Island USA' "How do you slam a drawer for five minutes?" By Jennifer Farrington Published July 8 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Peacock; Reddit/@sunshinegal_7

When you bring together a bunch of hotties in an exotic villa looking to make a connection and have some fun, all while being filmed, there’s bound to be tension at some point. Everyone’s after the same thing on Love Island, and let’s be real, the competition is fierce. So yeah, crashouts, arguments, and a little bit of gossip are expected every now and then.

But it definitely comes as a surprise when the drama involves people who actually looked out for each other in the beginning, only for one of them to turn on the other. That seems to be the case with Andreina Santos and Huda Mustafa. Apparently, Andreina is now taking to social media to air out Huda and expose what her behavior was really like after she left the house on Day 24 (the July 3 episode). Here’s what she said, and the unexpected side fans are taking.

Andreina claims Huda slammed drawers while on 'Love Island.'

Huda has had her fair share of intense moments on Love Island USA Season 7, and now it seems a very up-close-and-personal source is backing up what a lot of viewers have already been saying: Huda is a lot.

A case in point is a comment Andreina left on an Instagram post about Huda, claiming she slams drawers on the show, and not just in an “I’m mad” kind of way, but for literal minutes, which sounds exhausting. “Of course, the editors wouldn’t show Huda slamming the drawers for five minutes. They only showed a 30-second clip. I was there, not you,” Andreina commented. The post has since been screenshot and shared on Reddit via @sunshinegal_7.

While some people are clearly waving their Team Huda flags in the comments of this post and others, plenty are going even harder on her, saying they wouldn’t last a day around Huda because “she’s intense at all times.” It’s safe to say fans are split when it comes to her.

What many are pointing out, though, is how Huda was there for Andreina, and now Andreina’s out here throwing her under the bus with this drawer-slamming comment. But some aren’t buying it at all. One person commented on an Instagram post about Andreina’s claim, saying, “Wouldn’t believe anything that comes from Andreina haha,” while another added, “Not her saying thanks girl when Huda supported her.” Others flat-out said they don’t believe her and are disappointed that she turned on Huda.

Some people think Andreina's comment about Huda slamming drawers lines up with her character.

While there are plenty of people defending Huda, there are also those who think this behavior lines up with the version of her they’ve been seeing on-screen. Redditor @20user03 wrote, “If you’ve been friends with a Huda in real [life] you know it’s exhausting. I couldn’t imagine being stuck in the villa with her.”