Inside Cierra's Unexpected Exit From 'Love Island USA' and What Happened Cierra came under fire for using an offensive slur. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 7 2025, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @cierra.ortega

Just because you make it through the final round of casting for Love Island USA, it doesn't mean you're safe from expulsion for the entire season you're on. So when an episode aired in which the narrator explains that coupled-up cast member Cierra Ortega is no longer on the show, viewers were left wondering why Cierra left.

Article continues below advertisement

Up until this point, Cierra had done well in making connections, In fact, Cierra and Nic Vansteenberghe decided to be exclusive. They honestly seemed like a solid couple to take it all the way to the end. With Cierra's abrupt exit, Nicki is now single on the Peacock reality series. But what everyone really wants to know are the details surrounding Cierra leaving Love Island USA.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Cierra leave 'Love Island USA'?

In the Love Island USA episode that dropped on Peacock on July 6, 2025, the narrator announced near the top of the episode that Cierra left "due to a personal situation." Since the show is filmed close to real time, and not months in advance, Cierra did not share a statement or comment publicly on her exit immediately following the episode.

In fact, most of Cierra's Instagram posts from her time on the show have the comments turned off. If you go a little further back, some viewers left comments on older posts to discuss what happened to Cierra on Love Island USA. "Karma doesn't miss," one fan commented on a May 4 post on Cierra's Instagram. "What we put out into the world always finds its way back. I hope this moment helps you reflect and grow." Clearly, some fans are well aware of what happened and why Cierra left.

Article continues below advertisement

On another older Instagram post, other viewers of the show commented to share that they think the vibe in the Villa is totally different after Cierra left. And the reason is that it has to do with an old alleged post on social media that Cierra made. Many believe this led to her exit from Love Island USA.

Article continues below advertisement

Cierra hasn't responded to her slur allegations after 'Love island USA.'

After this season started airing, a post from social media surfaced wherein Cierra allegedly used a racial slur in reference to Chinese people. Cierra has not admitted or denied this claim publicly, but when the allegations came out, viewers were ready for Cierra to leave the show. Now, she has. Her parents shared a statement on her Instagram to urge Cierra's harshest critics to give her some grace as she takes responsibility for the surfaced post when she is able to.