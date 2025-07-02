Cierra From ‘Love Island USA’ Faced Backlash After Saying a Racial Slur on Instagram "I never liked Cierra she seemed disingenuous, but racial slurs is crazy work." By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 2 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Watching the drama Love Island producers want you to see isn't enough for some loyal viewers. Some prefer finding out everything there is to know about the Islanders invading our brains six days a week. Love Island USA fans specifically make it their part-time job to dig up anything they can find as the season continues.

One Love Island USA contestant that seemed unproblematic was Cierra Ortega. Cierra entered the villa as a Bombshell and intrigued the audience with her whimsical hairstyles, her ability to swoop in and woo Nic Vansteenberghe from the time they kissed during blindfolded kiss challenge, and her love for good vibes. However, after seeing her make a slur, fans want her dumped from the villa expeditiously. Here's what to know.

Cierra Ortega posted a racial slur on Instagram before her time on 'Love Island.'

Cierra sparked unwanted attention after Love Island viewers unearthed several of her Instagram Stories posts that were reportedly shared with her followers in January 2024. In the posts, 25-year-old content creator shared a two-week update on her Botox experience. The posts included her showing her having Botox injected into her forehead and lines her doctor drew on her forehead and eye lines.

In another update, Cierra reflected on getting Botox and said the process "isn't for everyone." She then described herself as an offensive slur. "I am incredibly expressive with my face and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol," Cierra wrote, adding, "I can also be a little ch--ky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look. This is not me encouraging but moreso sharing."

According to the Philadelphia Bar Association, ch--ky is a racial slur against people of Chinese descent that originated in the 19th century. The term has been widely used in the United States, though it's considered a derogatory word to describe their facial features. Cierra, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, upset many of her fans after her posts circulated.

"I never liked Cierra she seemed disingenuous, but racial slurs is crazy work," one Love Island watcher commented on TikTok. "For the people saying she didn’t know what it meant bffr," another stated. "If she’s old enough to get Botox she’s old enough to know what it means." "WE VOTING OFF CIERRA," a third user wrote.

What has Cierra Ortega said about her resurfaced slur?

Amid the call for fans to have her taken off of Love Island, Cierra didn't address the post on her Instagram account. While she was in the villa when her Instagram Stories resurfaced, her social media handler aka her best friend didn't share anything regarding the slur, either.