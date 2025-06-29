The 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Finale Date Is Way Sooner Than You Think The 'Love Island UK' finale date also revealed. By Danielle Jennings Published June 29 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

In just four weeks, Love Island has become one of the biggest television events of the year, as viewers simply can’t get enough of the season seven Islanders and the juicy (and messy) love shenanigans. Sadly, there are just a few weeks left before we have to say goodbye to TV’s latest addiction, so to prepare, you need to know when to put the finale date in your calendar.

Premiering on Peacock on June 3, Love Island quickly made fans remember why the show is so addictive despite being off the air for the last year. The fresh new crop of Islanders brought some of the most drama he franchise has seen — and it’s not even over yet.

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock)

When does ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 end?

According to Forbes, the Love Island Season 7 finale will stream exclusively on Peacock on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The final remaining couples will gather together in the Fiji villa one last time before a winning couple is crowned and awarded the $100,000 cash prize. Although the reality competition series is nearing its end, fans should note that there is a lot that can happen between now and the finale, and who is coupled up and single can switch quickly in the dynamics of the villa.

When does ‘Love Island UK’ season 12 end?

Current estimates have the show ending on August 4, 2025, but since the finale date has not been officially announced, it could change. It should be noted that although both Love Island USA and Love Island UK are currently airing simultaneously, they are not the same length. The USA version only lasts for six weeks, while its UK counterpart lasts for a full two months.

Where is ‘Love Island USA’ filmed?

Season seven of Love Island is filmed in the familiar location of Fiji, where multiple seasons of the show have taken place, specifically seasons 1, 5, 6, and 7, according to PEOPLE. Fun fact: the Season 7 villa is the exact same villa that was used for the previous season in 2024. According to Today, over 50 local workers teamed with Love Island’s production designer to renovate an existing 50,000-square-foot villa in Fiji and transform it for the single Islanders.

In addition to two pools, an updated Hideaway, a ping pong table, and a fire pit, season seven also contains the popular new feature of a photo booth, which the Islanders have been using regularly to make memories while inside the villa and when fellow Islanders are dumped and say their goodbyes.

Source: Peacock

Will there be a 'Love Island' Season 8?

In short, absolutely not. Given the massive success of this season, which has almost tripled the viewing audience and streaming numbers of the highly popular Season 6, it’s safe to say that there will definitely be more Love Island in 2026.