‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Cast’s Ages Explains So Many of Their Actions Most of the 'Love Island USA’ made some controversial choices in Season 7, and age could be a factor. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 27 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Since Season 7 of Love Island USA premiered in June 2025, fans have been obsessed with all things related to the Peacock show. Every hookup or failed connection has been discussed on various platforms (including this one!) because simply watching the show for six days just isn't enough.

The Season 7 cast's behaviors regarding relationships have been a significant topic of conversation. However, as they say, maturity often comes with age. So, just how old is the cast of hotties? Let's dive into the Love Island Season 7 cast's ages, starting with Bombshell and reality vet Zak Srakaew.

Zak Srakaew — 30 (born Nov. 28, 1994)

Source: Peacock

Zak is the most seasoned of the Love Island USA cast in more ways than one. The Thai model appeared on Season 20 of Big Brother UK. He's also BFFs with Season 6 Islander Miguel Harichi, who likely put him onto the Love Island USA game. Zak's maturity, combined with his being a Cancer, a zodiac sign known for creating sensitive souls, helped him when he arrived at Casa Amor.

Charlie Georgiou — 28 (born June 27, 1997)

Charlie, a UK-based model, was ready to find someone to settle down with in the villa. Unfortunately, he was eliminated after viewers voted for his love interest, Hannah Fields, to be paired with Bombshell Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez.

Chelley Bissainthe — 27 (born Aug. 26, 1997)

Source: Peacock

Chelley's glowing personality made her stand out in the villa. Her Virgo energy radiated through during the competition, as she attracted the attention of the guys, notably Ace Greene, with her authentic charm.

Jalen Brown — 27 (born on Oct. 31, 1997)

Jalen's Scorpio determination got him far on Love Island USA, but not far enough to win the $100,000 prize. He was eliminated in Season 7, Episode 14 after viewers voted to save Huda Mustafa and dump him.

Jose "Pepe" Garcia-Gonzalez — 27 (born March 20, 1998)

Source: Peacock

Pepe, a retired basketball player and personal trainer, turned heads with his intricate tattoos and charisma. The Los Angeles, Calif., native was also responsible for breaking Hannah and Charlie up, just as a competitive Pisces would.

Chris Seeley — 27 (born April 11, 1998)

Chris, a professional basketball player, entered the villa during Casa Amor week. The 6'8'' athlete's way with the girls in the house is partly due to him being a passionate yet direct Aries and the fact that he has seven sisters.

Yulissa Escobar — 27 (born April 27, 1998)

Source: Peacock

Yulissa was coupled with Ace during her short stay in the villa. The Miami-based Taurus was eliminated after the Season 7 premiere after fans posted videos of her saying racial slurs on a podcast, which she later apologized for on her Instagram.

Olandria Carthen — 27 (born May 29, 1998)

Olandria's Gemini prowess came out several times on Love Island USA. Just when fans thought the Houston, Texas-based elevator and escalator industry professional was all in with Taylor Williams, a twist during Casa Amor week showed her falling for Nic Vansteenberghe, giving fans the #Nicolandria crack ship they'd been hoping for.

Austin Shepard — 26 (born Jan. 19, 1999)

Source: Peacock

Austin's Capricorn sun was palpable during his time on Love Island USA. His laid-back approach ticked some fans off, as they felt he was only there to be an F-Boy.

Zac Woodworth — 26 (April 27, 1999)

Zac, a model and content creator based in Portland, Oregon, was one of the contestants fans deemed more mature than the rest based on how he actually tried getting to know his potential partners. He also proved he's not ashamed of who he is, as he admitted on TikTok that he had a hair transplant before going on Love Island USA to recover his thinning hairline.

Jaden Duggar — 25 (born Aug. 27, 1999)

Source: Peacock

Jaden was another Bombshell, unafraid to share her truth on the show. The Virgo diva is a Type 1 Diabetes advocate and uses her Instagram account to discuss living with the chronic illness.

Iris Kendall — 25 (born Sept. 29, 1999)

Iris, another bombshell, is a Libra and, despite coming in as a Bombshell and being responsible for breaking up Huda and Jeremiah's budding romance, is all about love.

Cierra Ortega — 25 (born Oct. 8, 1999)

Source: Peacock

Cierra brought extra sunshine to the villa with her positive energy, as most Libras do (no shade to the other zodiac signs). The influencer is also wise beyond her years, as fans have appreciated the authenticity she has shown from day one.

Amaya Espinal — 25 (born Nov. 9, 1999)

Amaya Papaya, a registered nurse in New York, may be a Scorpio, but she doesn't let her often mysterious side stop her from wearing her heart on her sleeve. Her honest reaction to the foolery in the house made many fans appreciate her on the show.

Jeremiah Brown — 25 (born May 5, 2000)

Source: Peacock

Jeremiah, a Taurus model, caterer, and self-described "bookworm," was eliminated when the male Islanders had to vote between him, Austin, and Pepe; he was out-voted.

Taylor Williams — 25 (born June 2, 2000)

Taylor's age was something that came up when, much like Austin, fans thought he wasn't done leaving his immature ways behind. However, his devotion to Olandria altered how some fans perceived him.

Huda Mustafa — 24 (born Aug. 30, 2000)

Source: Peacock

Huda gained a reputation as "Hurricane Huda" during Season 7 for seemingly being too attached to Jeremiah. The Virgo darling wasn't afraid to plan her love story, even though Jeremiah was ultimately eliminated.

Courtney "Coco" Watson — 24 (born Nov. 28, 2000)

Coco, a Casa Amor Bombshell, is a professional hairstylist and makeup artist based in LA. The Sagittarius beauty instantly gave the girls a run for their money.

Clarke Carraway — 24 (born Dec. 29, 2000)

Clarke's Capricorn vibes make her a competitive person, and her experience as a former competitive cheerleader doesn't hurt. However, as a Behavioral health specialist and peer mentor, she knows when to reel it in.

Nic Vansteenberghe — 24 (born March 20, 2001)

Nic is a self-described thrill-seeker who has been to 44 countries. Fans hope he takes Olandria to at least half of those.

Andreina Santos — 24 (born May 11, 2001)

Source: Peacock

Andreina, a confident Taurus, described herself on Love Island as a "10 out of 10" because of her "brains, beauty, body."

Gracyn Blackmore — 23 (born Nov. 28, 2001)

Gracyn, a Sagittarius and Southern Belle, was ready to show how beauty queens get things done. Before Love Island, the Virginia Tech graduate was the 2025 recipient of Miss Virginia USA.

Thomas John “TJ” Palma — 23 (born Dec. 16, 2001)

Source: Peacock

TJ, an entrepreneur and Airbnb host, traded a basketball career for one in business. Upon graduating from college, he launched his own Airbnb business.

Hannah Fields — 23 (born July 23, 2001)

Hannah's Leo energy made her confident enough to soar above the competition, or at least she thought. She and Jeremiah were dumped by their castmates and sent home in a shocking Season 7 episode.

Belle-A Walker — 22 (born July 27, 2002)

Source: Peacock

Belle-A was another Leo fans instantly rooted for. When she was eliminated early into the season, several fans signed a petition for her return. Yep, the love was that real!

Ace Greene — 22 (born Aug. 8, 2002)

Ace, a social media influencer, quickly built a reputation as the unofficial and unfiltered voice (and face) of reason. However, he's one of the babies of the group. However, he's a Leo, and anyone with a Leo in their life knows they were born to lead.

Vanna Einerson — 21 (born July 8, 2003)

Source: Peacock

Although she's the youngest in the bunch, Vanna knows exactly who she is and what she's looking for.

A few ‘Love Island’ Season 7 cast members’ ages and birthdays are a mystery.