Fans Are Guessing What the Mailbox Is on 'Love Island USA' — Are They Right? The dating show streams on Peacock six days per week.

Fans want to know what the mailbox challenge is ahead of the July 1 episode of Love Island USA. The dating reality show has taken over Peacock and streams six days per week.

Love Island USA has also taken over social media as fans vote for their favorites. Season 7 of the dating show premiered on Peacock on June 3, and contestants compete for love and $100,000 in cash as they live together in a villa on the island of Fiji.

What is the mailbox on 'Love Island USA'?

Fans are wondering what the mailbox is ahead of the July 1 episode, and several speculated on TikTok and Threads about what the mailbox challenge means, but nobody is certain. Some fans think the mailbox challenge will consist of things the cast have said in the past being read out loud, and they have to guess who said what. Threads user @kirbiejohnson asked what the mailbox was, and several users had theories.

"This is my first Love Island season," she said. "What is the mailbox situation!!" One user replied, "They just did this in the U.K. version. It’s stuff they’ve said being read out loud, and they’re going to guess who said it." However, another user disagreed and noted that the mailbox challenge is new. "We haven’t seen this before. I’m SADLY thinking this is gonna be the replacement for the Twitter game and movie night."

On TikTok, user @officialmaranicole made a video with her theory on the mailbox challenge, and she thinks it may have something to do with anonymous messages. "I think the mailbox challenge may be replacing the Twitter challenge," she said. "Because I think production doesn't want us to interfere too, too much, and we've been heavily, heavily, heavily opinionated this year."

"So, I think the mailbox challenge will be where they write some kind of confession to a specific islander, and then that islander has to figure out who wrote that anonymous message. So, I think it will still be juicy, still be messy, but it really depends on if the islanders really show up, like they haven't been, all season."

She added that the islanders have been playing it safe and aren't willing to take risks. "Everybody is just trying to stay in the villa instead of truly exposing how they really feel about one another or a potential connection."

TikTok user @daniella.mont also thinks the mailbox challenge will replace the Twitter challenge. She responded to a message that read, "I think the mailbox challenge will replace the tweets cuz production doesn't want them to know what we're thinking, unfortunately." The TikToker added that she thought production could use the mailbox challenge to keep the cast from knowing what the audience really thinks about them and their relationships on the dating show.