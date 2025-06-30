Fans Debate Over Huda’s NSFW ‘Love Island’ Heart Rate Challenge Dance During the challenge, Huda got on Chelley's bad side after she twerked on Ace Greene. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 30 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Despite being a competition, Love Island USA's contestants eventually form their own family-like bonds due to living in close quarters in the lavish villa. During Season 7 of the Peacock series, the girls became especially close, with Huda Mustafa leading the "girls supporting girls" charge.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to finding a potential stepfather for her daughter, Huda's objective on Love Island was to keep the girls together. However, during Season 7, Episode 24, her participation in the show's heart rate challenge caused a stir between her and fellow contestant Chelley Bissainthe. During the challenge, Huda got on Chelley's bad side after she twerked on Ace Greene, who had been on Chelley's radar since day one. Huda's sensual dancing sparked intense debates among the fandom.

Here are some of the best reactions to Huda's heart rate challenge dance.

Huda was called out as being a "fake girls' girl" after the heart rate challenge.

While all of the Love Island USA contestants participated in the heart rate challenge, a challenge that required everyone to participate in a series of performances to see who could raise each other's heart rates the most, Huda was the only one called out for not being a girls' girl.

Article continues below advertisement

As @machironitime stated on Threads, before the challenge, Huda was vocal about not wanting her competitors to do too much during the challenges when she was coupled with Jeremiah Brown before the guys voted him out. Several users felt that she would never have been able to handle Chelley or any of the other ladies twerking on her potential partner, though she didn't give her friend the same consideration.

Article continues below advertisement

Huda's dance showed she's never beating *those* stripper accusations.

they mad that huda knew them stripper moves im over it pic.twitter.com/D1t0ueQwdc — kaira🚦 (@duderanchh) June 30, 2025

Huda's steamy moves on Ace didn't help any ongoing rumors that she was an exotic dancer before joining Love Island USA. The dance included her putting her derriere in his face as she clapped her cheeks in the air. The moves didn't sit well with everyone in the house, though fans felt it only proved any suspicions about her past.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelley was accused of being hypocritical for being upset with Huda.

@nuioj0 CHELLEY CRASHES OUT ON HUDA HEART RATE CHALLENGE 😳 еp 24 chelley huda ace chris love island response reaction recap voted off 😓 what do you think? 👀#Lovelsland ♬ original sound - nuioj0

Chelley's reaction to Huda's heart rate challenge dance on Ace prompted many social media users to side with her in the situation. However, many took to social media to defend Huda and called Chelley out for not being a good sport or a good friend. While Chelley and Ace's connection had been palpable from their first day in the villa, the heart rate challenge also showed her giving Casa Amor Bombshell Chris Seeley a lap dance not once, but twice!

Article continues below advertisement

Several TikTokers pointed out that Huda didn't crash out on Chelley even though she was coupled with Chris. In a previous episode, Huda even gave the pro basketball player permission to explore his and Chelley's connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans also dragged 'Love Island USA's' producers for seemingly cutting out pivotal moments.

While fans debated if Huda was wrong for how she handled the heart rate challenge, multiple fans agreed there was more that was left on the cutting room floor. In one scene from the dance, the cameras cut to the cast, who are beside themselves as they watch from afar. Bombshell Pepe Garcia was even overheard having a "WTF" moment in response to the dance. Viewers criticized the show's production team for possibly not showing the entire scene, which resulted in fans not having the full context of what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

The heart rate challenge only proved what viewers already knew about Ace and Huda.

@brainrotbabble That first look for tonight’s episode was messsssyy!! But we’re so here for it! Is Ace finally going to have a chance with Huda? Or is he just mad that Chelly is still open to exploring Chris??? Excited to see the results of this seasons heart rate challenge!! #loveislandusa #chelly #ace #huda @Love Island USA @Chelley B @Ace♠️ @hudabubbaaa ♬ original sound - Brain Rot Babble

Huda's dance during the heart rate challenge may not have been Chelley's cup of tea, but Ace seemingly enjoyed every minute of it. His response to her shaking her booty in his face was so intense that Chelley asked him if his heart rate was the only body part that was raised in the moment. While Ace laughed at her question, many fans agreed with her take that he had too much fun with Huda's lap dance.

Article continues below advertisement