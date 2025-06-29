Olandria Carthen From ‘Love Island’ Was in a Kirko Bangz Music Video — Details
Olandria was one of the first people to enter the Fiji villa this season and has quickly risen to become a fan favorite.
Love Island USA Season 7 continues to have all of America captivated with its latest batch of Islanders, who are providing premium summer entertainment. Courtesy of shocking twists and turns, failed love matches, and strong connections, the show has everyone begging for more, and one of the people at the center of it all is Olandria Carthen, but what was she up to before stealing hearts on Love Island USA? Let’s dig into the details.
Olandria was one of the first people to enter the Fiji villa this season and has quickly risen to become a fan favorite — but after playing it safe for most of the season, she’s currently in the middle of a love triangle (or maybe a square?) that is set to split the Islanders apart.
Olandria Carthen was in a Kirko Bangz music video.
Before her time as a 2025 contestant on Love Island, Olandria also did a bit of work as a video vixen. Earlier this year, she appeared as the female lead in Kirko ‘s video for his single “Pull Up/Vent 5.”
Following her immense popularity on the show, fans started to dive deep into her background and found her appearance in the video, which was officially released in February 2025.
Where does Olandria stand on ‘Love Island'?
Olandria’s Casa Amor journey was not what she (or the viewers) expected. After failing to initially be chosen by any of the Casa boys, it was down to her and Amaya. Olandria was ultimately chosen for a new couple.
However, due to her strong connection to Taylor, she was not really open to getting to know her connection, Zak, or anyone else in Casa — which resulted in one of the most shocking moments of the season when she was dumped from Casa.
After an intense tearful moment between the girls as they said goodbye to Olandria for good, at the end of the episode fans were absolutely gobsmacked to see Olandria and Nic (who was also dumped) ride off together in a G-Wagon. But where did they go? What’s going on?
Well, if you’ve been watching Love Island and keeping up with the social media hype surrounding it, then you know that there is a very vocal crop of fans who have been shipping Olandria and Nic since the season started, coining them “Nicolandria.” Producers obviously caught wind of it and whisked the two away on a date and gave them the option to leave the villa single or couple up together and return — and return they did.
Once back in the villa, and to the surprise of everyone, Olandria faced the harsh reality that her day one connection with Taylor was likely coming to an end. However, it was the last few moments of the episode that had fans gasping for air, as Olandria and Nic headed to Soul Ties for one of the most passionate makeout sessions this season. The moment occurred after Nic expressed that he’s always had feelings for Olandria and has always wanted to see something was between them, despite him being coupled up with Ceirra since day two in the villa.