Fans Think They Heard Cierra Yelling in the Background of This 'Love Island' Scene

By Ivy Griffith Published July 7 2025, 3:01 p.m. ET

To say that Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega has been a divisive figure is really understating the situation. After she was caught allegedly using a racial slur on an old social media post, fans immediately decried the social butterfly and called for her expulsion from the show. So when narrator Iain Stirling explained that Cierra had left the show, more than a few people celebrated.

But one fan with particularly good hearing believes they have identified Cierra, who they say they heard yelling in the background of one unrelated Love Island scene. They believe this may have been the moment when she was removed from the show. The internet has some pretty big feelings about it, although not everyone agrees on what exactly they heard. Here's the scoop.

Fans believe they heard Cierra yelling in the background of a particular 'Love Island' scene.

One TikTok user and fan of Love Island shared a short clip of Zak and Olandria chatting amicably. But in the background, the user claims, Cierra can be heard yelling. It's hard to hear over the TikTok user's commentary, but some believe the cameras caught the moment Cierra was removed abruptly from the show for what they have described as being "due to a personal situation." Some claim they can hear someone yelling, "You can't do this."

Cierra's removal was anticipated after fans found an old social media post where she used a racial slur for Chinese people, but her abrupt disappearance has left as many wondering how exactly it went down.

The show films fairly close to when it airs, so many fans flocked to her Instagram to see what kind of posts she would make after being removed from the show, but her social media seems pretty mum on the whole situation for now. Additionally, her most contemporary posts had the comments turned off, forcing fans to turn to older posts to discuss their speculation as to why she might have left the show.

Not everyone is so sure that it was Cierra yelling, though.

However, not all Love Island fans are convinced that the person heard yelling in the background is actually Cierra. Some have speculated that it may have been another contestant on the show, Cierra's on-island bestie, Amaya.

In the comments of the video shared of the scene, one user questioned, "guys how do y'all know that this is Cierra screaming??" One person with particularly keen hearing responded, "Who else would be screaming 'You can’t do this'?" To which another user mused, "I think Amaya, tbh."

Several people pointed out that Amaya has yelled on the show before and believe that it was Amaya crashing out on Cierra's behalf. In another comment, one user pointed out that just before the 8-minute mark in the episode, you can see Cierra standing off to the side in a peach bikini. This means she was filming with the group not long before the scene where someone can be heard yelling in the background. So while we can't be sure whether it's Cierra or Amaya, it seems like the yelling might be related to her removal.