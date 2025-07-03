'Love Island' Star Cierra Ortega Is Losing Thousands of Followers on Social Media The reality TV star has lost 200,000 followers (and counting). By Niko Mann Published July 3 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Fans of Love Island USA are wondering why cast member Cierra Ortega is losing followers on Instagram. The reality TV star lost nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram in less than 48 hours.

Viewers originally liked Cierra on Love Island USA, but she is quickly becoming disliked because of some old, controversial comments that have since resurfaced. Cierra was approaching 1 million followers on the platform, but after her comments were revealed, the hashtags #CierraOut and #DumpCierra began to trend, and fans want her off the show.

Why is Cierra losing followers on Love Island USA?

Cierra is losing followers on Love Island USA because she used a racial slur in her Instagram Stories. The reality TV star was called out after TikTok users revealed she used an anti-Asian slur in 2024 by sharing her stories on the platform. While talking about having Botox, Cierra used the derogatory racial slur "Ch--ky." The terms "Ch--k" and "Ch--ky" are considered racist slurs for people of Chinese or Asian descent.

"I am incredibly expressive with my face, and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol," she wrote. "I can also be a little ch--ky when I laugh, smile. So, I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look. This is not me encouraging, but more so sharing." Cierra should have shared sooo much less.

On Reddit, users let Cierra have it for her incendiary remarks. “There’s genuinely no excuse in 2025 to not know that’s a slur,” wrote one. “This is a SLUR!!!! IDC where you’re from or where you grew up, this has been a known slur word.”

Cierra's friend Brooke Schofield also used a racial slurs.

The Love Island USA star is reportedly good friends with Cancelled podcast host, Brooke Schofield, a Trump supporter who made racist tweets about Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager on his way home from the store. He was carrying a bag of Skittles when George Zimmerman murdered him after he racially profiled the young teenager.

Brooke Schofield is under fire after fans discover a series of racist and insensitive posts from 2012-2015.



One of the posts includes her, at 16 years old, defending George Zimmerman for killing Trayvon Martin. pic.twitter.com/rs45BkkDt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2024

Brooke also used racial slurs about Black folks' hair and Hispanics on social media between 2012 and 2015. "Eh my gawd. I swear I had n---ier hair this morning than most African Americans on this end of our country. #afro," she tweeted at the time. In another racist post, she wrote, "What do you call a Mexican baptism? B--n dip."

Viewers may get their wish of having Cierra off the show. According to The US Sun, executives are reportedly "holding crisis meetings" due to Cierra's racist remark. “We will hold a meeting to decide what we should do," a source told the outlet. "But it doesn’t look great at all for Cierra, as a lot of us want to take her out of the show as soon as possible."

