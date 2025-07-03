These Are the Instagrams of the 'DWTS' Season 34 Cast Members We Know About Already Season 34 promises to be big. By Ivy Griffith Updated July 3 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Over the years, Dancing With the Stars has played fast and loose with the definition of "stars." They've had everyone, including Kirstie Alley, Joey Fatone, Jerry Springer, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Toni Braxton, Melissa Joan Hart, Michael Irvin, and questionable "stars" like Sean Spicer and Tom DeLay.

But whether famous, infamous, or "known but perhaps not a star," every year's cast gets some serious buzz and interest. After all, sometimes the people who get on the dance floor and float like a butterfly aren't who you might expect. Looking at you, NFL players. While others who have a background in grace and agility might struggle a little. With Season 34 looming, fans are wondering which stars will be tapped for DWTS. We know four cast members already, and here are their Instagrams.

Robert Irwin

According to TV Insider, we already know four of the cast members for Season 34. And it starts with a face that nearly everyone should recognize. A true star: Robert Irwin. And yes, he is the son of the late, great Steve Irwin, animal advocate and handler extraordinaire.

These days, Robert is still working with animals at Australia Zoo, carrying on his father's legacy. And his Instagram is a photography page for Robert Irwin Photography. Just like his dad, he's good at everything he puts his mind to. Including dancing? We'll have to see.

Alix Earle

The next name is also well-known, but in different circles. Influencer and model Alix Earle is perhaps best known for her lifestyle podcast, Hot Mess, and her world travel. On Instagram, Alix can be seen exploring the world and collaborating with other influencers.

Jen Affleck

Contestant No. 3 is Jen Affleck. Best known for her #MomTok content and her role on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jen is pregnant with her third baby as of the publication of this article, although it seems likely she will welcome her littlest one before filming gets underway. Her Instagram features fellow #MomTok stars, her family, and her aspirations.

Whitney Leavitt

Which brings us to the final star we know about: Whitney Leavitt. Whitney is also a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and #MomTok star. You can catch her dance moves, friends, and emotional moments on her Instagram. Will Whitney and Jen team up or completely fall apart as they compete for the top spot? In Secret Lives style, we're guessing the latter.

When will we find out the remainder of the Season 34 'DWTS' cast?!

Now that we know at least four cast members who will be joining Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, it's time to start bugging producers to give us the rest. So, when will we know the remainder of the cast?

According to the Instagram account @dwtscenter, which tracks DWTS updates and stays on top of news, the earliest we can expect the full cast is Sept. 3, 2025, with a big reveal expected on Good Morning America. Of course, that doesn't mean that we won't get some crumbs or hints before then.