Devin Strader Called Jenn Tran "Jobless" and Sasha Farber Fired Back at Him
Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran are reportedly dating after 'DWTS.'
You can't always predict which Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant will be a fan favorite or not. And even if some viewers were wary of Devin Strader on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, no one could have seen what he became after their relationship failed to work out. And now, after he commented on Sasha Farber, Jenn's rumored boyfriend and former Dancing With the Stars partner, his true colors continue to show.
Devin made multiple comments on social media about Sasha and even about Jenn. And, it seems, that was just too much for Sasha, because he clapped back at Devin. Apparently, Devin has no intention of having any kind of Bachelor in Paradise or Perfect Match redemption arc. Because at this rate, even if he appears on either of those shows, he will be public enemy number one.
Sasha Farber responded to Devin Strader's comments about him and Jenn Tran.
After Jenn and Sasha were paired together on DWTS, they sparked rumors of a post-show romance, and they haven't done much to deny the rumors of a romantic relationship.
When someone commented on one of Devin's Instagram posts to say that Jenn found a good guy and they mentioned Sasha's name, Devin replied, "That's a girl's name."
Further down, after another user wrote that "Devin is spiraling" unlike Jenn, he responded to them to say, "Jobless supporting the jobless," seemingly in reference to Jenn and possibly even Sasha.
Sasha then shared what appeared to be a clap back in his Instagram Stories.
"The name Sasha is short for Alexander," he wrote. "You know who else had the same name Alexander the Great!!!"
It's not exactly the burn of the century, but it does appear to be in reference to Devin's comment about Sasha's name. And, despite Devin's comments about his Bachelorette ex, she seems to be doing well and moving on with Sasha — even if they have yet to officially confirm that they are a couple. But for now, Devin seems unafraid to comment to nearly every critic on Instagram, and if that means insulting his ex and her potential new boyfriend. Because apparently, he isn't above that.