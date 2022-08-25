Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Are Reportedly Separating After Four Years of Marriage
It's a sad day for DWTS fans. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, the pro dancer couple who became a great source of envy thanks to their next-level dance moves and swoon-worthy relationship, have reportedly broken up.
Emma joined the DWTS dance troupe in 2010, the same year as Sasha. They started dating in 2011 and joined the cast of pros in 2012. Their proposal was broadcast live as part of a Cirque du Soleil-themed episode in Season 23 of DWTS. But now, unfortunately, their relationship has come to an end.
Why did Emma Slater and Sasha Farber break up?
Us Weekly broke the news about the breakup on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Emma and Sasha have yet to speak to the media. For now, it's unclear what spurred the couple's separation, and sources say that they have not yet filed for divorce.
But an insider with close ties to the couple told the outlet that they split up a little while ago. "They've been apart for many months now,” the person with insider info said. "They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life."
Emma's latest Instagram posts show her recent vacation in Europe. She visited Monte Carlo, Monaco, Antibes, France, and the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. Meanwhile, Sasha has been busy enjoying poolside hangouts and lazy days on the beach.
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber had a fairytale wedding in Los Angeles in 2018.
Emma and Sasha got married on March 25, 2018, after around seven years of dating. Their wedding ceremony was held at the Bella Blanca Event Center in Los Angeles. Their wedding photographs were taken at the Houdini Estate in the Hollywood Hills, via The Knot News.
"We had the best day," Emma told the outlet. "Everybody says that, but nobody can prepare you for the experience of getting married." After the wedding, the pair flew out to Mexico for a romantic honeymoon.
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber go a long way back.
Emma and Sasha first met on the set of Broadway's Burn the Floor in 2009. They both joined DWTS a year later. They started dating in 2011, and they have been inseparable ever since. As DWTS pros, their life and personal relationships have received considerable media attention — cementing their place as one of the most popular couples appearing on the show.
At this stage, it's uncertain what Season 31 might bring for the stars. Sasha reportedly said that he hopes Becky G will join the cast — which would suggest that he will appear in Season 31. What's more, he and Emma both partook in the DWTS Live Tour 2022 — which would suggest that they might continue to appear on the show regardless of their rumored split.
Emma and Sasha are not the only DWTS pros who got married. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd first met at Broadway's Burn the Floor in 2009. Singles, take notes: Broadway's Burn the Floor is the place to be. Maksim and Peta welcomed their first child, a son named Shai, on Jan. 4, 2017. They got married on July 8, 2017.
DWTS returns with a brand new season starring Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks as the hosts on Sept. 19, 2022, on Disney Plus.