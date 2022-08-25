Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Are Reportedly Separating After Four Years of Marriage

Emma and Sasha are not the only DWTS pros who got married. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd first met at Broadway's Burn the Floor in 2009. Singles, take notes: Broadway's Burn the Floor is the place to be. Maksim and Peta welcomed their first child, a son named Shai, on Jan. 4, 2017. They got married on July 8, 2017.

DWTS returns with a brand new season starring Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks as the hosts on Sept. 19, 2022, on Disney Plus.