What Is Sasha Farber's Net Worth? The 'DWTS' Dancer Has Split From Emma Slater
There appears to be heartbreak on the DWTS dance floor.
On Aug. 24, news broke that professional dancers and fan-favorite couple Sasha Farber and Emma Slater have called it quits after four years of marriage. Neither party has addressed their split, but multiple sources confirm they've been apart for many months and have abandoned their wedding rings, choosing to lead their lives as single people.
As of now, it's unclear what led to Sasha and Emma's unexpected breakup, and sources claim that neither one has yet filed for divorce. However, if they ever do, there's no doubt the expenses will take a massive chunk out of their respective wallets.
So, what is Sasha Farber's net worth? Keep reading to find out.
What is Sasha Farber's net worth?
According to Celeb Wiki Corner, Sasha Farber's net worth currently stands at $2 million.
The 38-year-old professional dancer has Dancing with the Stars to thank for his finances as he's been a troupe member since Season 14. He was promoted to a pro for Season 17, where he was partnered up with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. After the pair finished in eighth place, Sasha was sent back to the troupe before returning to the ballroom full-time in Season 22.
Sasha Farber
Professional dancer
Net worth: $2 million
Sasha Farber is an Australian American professional dancer, best known for his appearances as a pro and troupe member on Dancing with the Stars.
Birthdate: May 9, 1984
Birthplace: Moscow, Russia
Birth name: Alexander Farber
Father: Michael Farber
Mother: Bella Farber
Siblings: Svetlana Shapshal
Marriages: Emma Slater (m. 2018, sep. 2022)
Although Sasha has never won the mirror ball, he's come quite close in his nine seasons on DWTS; on average, Sasha and his celebrity partners finish in the top five of the competition. The closest Sasha has come to winning is in Season 26 with former figure skater Tonya Harding and in Season 28 with singer Ally Brooke — both duos finished in third place during their seasons.
Sasha and Emma dated on and off before getting engaged in 2016.
Sasha and Emma first met in 2009 on Broadway's Burn the Floor. By 2011, the two confirmed they were dating; however, after three years of dating, the pair broke up in 2014. Nevertheless, the couple reconciled shortly after. Eventually, the lovebirds got engaged after Sasha famously proposed during a live DWTS broadcast in October 2016.
In March 2018, Sasha and Emma were married in Los Angeles in front of 180 guests consisting of family, friends, and plenty of DWTS cast members and former dance partners. Thereafter, the two kept their romance low-key; however, they both took to Instagram in December 2020 to announce they obtained American citizenship.
"I’ve dreamed of this day ever since I was a little boy in Russia watching blockbuster movies," Sasha wrote on Instagram.
He continued, "I came to America to try out for a show called [Dancing with the Stars], and my whole life changed: I proposed to my beautiful wife [Emma Slater] on the show, got married, bought our first house, rescued a dog, made so many incredible memories and so many new friends I call my family here in America, and now I get to call America my home!!!"
"I’m so grateful for DWTS for believing in me and giving me a chance," Sasha concluded. "WE ARE OFFICIALLY CITIZENS!!! Now it’s time to bring my mum and dad over to be with us."