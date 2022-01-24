Fifth Harmony Net Worths Ranked: Who's at the Top?

It’s true that Camila Cabello isn’t necessarily still considered part of Fifth Harmony since she parted ways with the group in 2016. According to iHeartRadio, she revealed her choice to leave was due to feeling shut out by the other girls. She also mentioned she wanted to have the freedom to work on solo projects but that it was too difficult to be a solo artist while also being part of Fifth Harmony at the same time. Camila has the biggest net worth of all! She currently stands at a reported $18 million.