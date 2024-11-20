Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars 'DWTS' Shocks Fans with Twist, Sends All Season 33 Semi-Finalists to the Finals! Who Are They? All five competitors in the 'DWTS' semifinals are moving on to the finals! By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 20 2024, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The Nov. 19, 2024, semifinal episode of Dancing with the Stars is creating quite a stir, not only for the double dose of excitement — each duo had to perform two dances, one ballroom style, and one Latin style — but also because no one was eliminated.

That’s right, in a shocking turn of events, fans watched as all five competitors in the semifinal round were marked safe from elimination, just as some viewers had suspected. That means five competitors will advance to the final round, with the three-hour finale airing on Nov. 26, 2024. So, who exactly are the Season 33 finalists on DWTS?

Who are the 'DWTS' finalists for Season 33? Meet all five of them!

Source: ABC

Chandler Kinney, Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher, Danny Amendola, and Stephen Nedoroscik are the DWTS Season 33 finalists. All five will need to put their best foot forward (literally) when they return to the ballroom to compete for the last time. The good news for each is that their scores from the week of the Nov. 19 episode will count toward the finale vote, so each is already ahead.

Here's a recap of the semifinals scores for Season 33 of 'DWTS.'

As the DWTS Season 33 finalists shimmy into the finale, some are heading in with a little extra flair! Chandler and Brandon Armstrong will advance into the finals with a total of 58 points: 29 points for their Salsa (10, 9, 10) and 29 points for their Foxtrot (9, 10, 10). As for Joey and Jenna Johnson, they'll also be going into the finals with 58 points, 30 for their Foxtrot (10, 10, 10) and 28 points for their Paso Doble (9, 10, 9).

Ilona and Alan Bersten aren’t far behind, with a solid 57 points. They earned 28 for their Paso Doble (9, 10, 9) and 29 for their elegant Viennese Waltz (10, 9, 10). Danny Amendola and Witney Carson scored 54 points, collecting 27 for their salsa (9, 9, 9) and 25 for their Cha-Cha (8, 8, 9). Finally, Stephen and Rylee Arnold will head into the finals with 53 points after scoring 25 for their Cha-Cha (8, 8, 9) and 28 for their Tango (10, 9, 9).

