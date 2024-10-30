Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Fans Call Out Carrie Ann Inaba for Being Tougher on Women on 'DWTS,' but Is She Really? "She's ALWAYS been this way." — @carley.bailey on TikTok By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 30 2024, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Fans are calling out Carrie Ann Inaba for her lack of support for female contestant Chandler Kinney during the Halloween-themed episode of Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars on Oct. 29, 2024. Carrie Ann was the only judge to critique Chandler’s performance, leading many to question her character on the reality TV show. It also raises the question: Is Carrie Ann tougher on women on DWTS? After the Oct. 29 episode, TikToker @valentinaxoxoxo shared her thoughts on Carrie Ann's judging.

"Carrie Ann is a woman hater," the TikToker claimed, pointing out the discrepancy she noticed. While Carrie Ann suggested that Chandler's performance wasn't "perfect," Bruno Tonioli had just praised the quality of her movement as "exquisite." Derek Hough even referenced Len Goodman's phrase, "Hold my gaze," to describe Chandler's performance as "absolute perfection." Now, fans are questioning whether Carrie Ann is indeed tougher on female contestants. Let's examine past judging to find out.

Is Carrie Ann Inaba really tougher on female contestants?

According to several social media users, Carrie Ann tends to be tougher on female contestants. She gave Chandler a score of nine, which isn’t bad, but considering the other judges both gave her a 10 and the boos from the crowd after Carrie Ann's critique, it seems everyone felt Chandler deserved a full round of 10s. However, we must remember that as a judge, Carrie Ann's role is to provide her assessment.

TikToker @valentinaxoxoxo also pointed out that Carrie Ann awarded Danny Amendola a 10 despite his "sloppy" footwork, while Chandler received a lower score. Her video garnered over 150,000 likes so clearly there were plenty of folks in agreement with her overall take on the matter. One commenter on the video questioned, “A 10 FOR DWIGHT BUT A 9 FOR CHANDLER??? MAKE IT MAKE SENSEEEEEEEEEEEEEE."

While fans were upset about Carrie Ann's judging of Chandler's Halloween-themed performance, user @carley.bailey noted, “She's ALWAYS been this way,” a comment that received over 3,000 likes. Another user reminded @valentinaxoxoxo of the situation between Carrie Ann and Hannah Brown, who claimed the judge was "too harsh" on her.

To further illustrate fans' opinions on Carrie Ann's judging of female dancers, TikToker @lynreality suggested in a post that she be replaced, stating that Carrie Ann "clearly has a bias against the female dancers on this show and overpraises all the men for doing the bare minimum." That video had over 14,000 likes. Yikes!

Folks on Reddit also believe Carrie Ann has been less favorable toward female contestants.

It seems Carrie Ann's judging of Chandler has opened a can of worms, ironically, during the Halloween episode. In a Reddit thread with over 600 votes and 200 comments, one user pointed out that this isn’t the first time they've noticed Carrie Ann behaving biased toward female contestants.

User @onebadnightx commented, "She’s always savagely jealous of young and beautiful women while coddling the men. I’m sorry. It’s always so apparent, and super weird." Another user pointed out that the judge's behavior this season reminds them "SO MUCH of how she was with Ariana [Madix] last year." The critique doesn't end there. User @melnotmelanie0 writes, "I feel like she hates successful women… cause how are you handing out 10s all night to almost everyone, but not Chandler?"