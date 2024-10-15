Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Fans Think They Know Gleb Savchenko's Worst 'DWTS' Partner After His Latest Podcast Appearance "We didn't really vibe," Gleb says, prompting Harry to say, "I wish people knew the s--t that went on behind the scenes with that one." By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 15 2024, 5:22 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Just when you think Dancing with the Stars can't get any more messy, it surprises us again! On October 15, 2024, professional dancer Gleb Savchenko joined Season 32 contestant Harry Jowsey on his podcast, Boyfriend Material, to discuss the show.

During the episode, Harry pushes for a shocking reveal and asks Gleb about his least favorite partner on DWTS. While Gleb doesn't name anyone directly, listeners are left speculating about who he might mean.

Source: Mega

Gleb Savchenko briefly opened up about his worst 'DWTS' partner on Harry Jowsey's podcast.

In true Harry Jowsey style, he doesn't hold back during interviews, so he asks Gleb about his worst partner on DWTS. Gleb tries to keep it low-key but reveals he didn't get along with an award-winning actress he partnered with for one season.

"We didn't really vibe," Gleb admits, prompting Harry to say, "I wish people knew the s--t that went on behind the scenes with that one." The two agree that everything this acclaimed actress did was "crazy" and "bizarre," with Gleb claiming he just "wanted the best for her" pn the show.

"When you're not really happy within, nothing's going to make you happy and fulfill that gap. So, I guess that was the biggest challenge for me, and for herself," Gleb says. "Other than that, the numbers were OK."

Harry adds that it was "also tough" because he remembers when Gleb and this mystery partner were eliminated, "she was so angry at production." Although Gleb never names her, it's pretty clear he's referring to Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, who was on Season 32 alongside Harry. Plus, Harry seems to be well aware of the behind-the-scenes drama between Gleb and his least favorite partner.

'DWTS' fans think Gleb is referring to Mira Sorvino.

A clip of Gleb discussing his least favorite DWTS partner on Harry's podcast is making the rounds on TikTok, with many convinced he was talking about Mira Sorvino. Many fans are rallying behind the actress, slamming Gleb and Harry for mocking a fellow contestant.

"You know... Mira wasn't great. BUT it also would've helped if her partner didn't check out before the season even started," one person commented. "Gleb only [tries] when he likes his partner."

Source: ABC

Others pointed out that Harry's question came off as cruel, labeling him as an "immature" guy. One user wrote, "This kind of question is so telling of the kind of person Harry is."

Another added, "This is a really mean question, honestly, if she can't defend herself, and giggling about it is just coming off as disrespectful locker room behavior."

In the DWTS subreddit, fans are also defending Mira and suggesting that Gleb only tries hard when partnered with conventionally attractive women. "[Gleb] only likes when he's paired with hot women he can possibly hook up with," one Reddit user boldy claimed.