Romance in the Air! Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Caught Kissing Backstage at 'DWTS'
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were spotting backstage at 'DWTS.'
We're only two weeks into Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, but a potential romance is already brewing. That's right, we're talking about model Brooks Nader and her dancing partner, Gleb Savchenko!
The two have been growing closer since the season began, and fans are now convinced they're an item after they were seen kissing backstage during the second episode.
So, are Brooks and Gleb from 'DWTS' dating?
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, TikTok user @ashleysdiary7 shared an eight-second clip of Brooks and Gleb backstage at DWTS. The two are seen chatting closely, and when Brooks leans in for a kiss, Gleb responds with a smooch!
Brooks gives Gleb a quick peck on the cheek while he holds her hands as she checks her reflection in the mirror. As the clip wraps up, it looks like the dancing duo is getting ready to head to the ballroom for their routine.
Despite this sweet kiss — and a brief one in the video package before their Week 2 performance — Gleb and Brooks are still denying dating rumors. Brooks even told Us Weekly after Episode 2 that she kisses everyone.
"I kiss everyone I know. All my friends," she said. "I love to kiss, so, like, don't take it to heart. Don't take offense. It's just a peck."
Gleb chimed in, saying, "She loves to kiss."
Gleb also addressed the speculation with E! News, telling the outlet that the PDA is just part of getting into character.
"Listen, when you rehearse together for such long hours and days, you create a certain chemistry," he explained. "Especially like, when we dance together it’s there. We’re trying to get into character pretty much, you know."
Catch new episodes of Dancing with the Stars on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST, only on ABC and Disney Plus.