Kelly Monaco's Net Worth: Here's How the 'General Hospital' Star Built Her Wealth

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco has become a topic of interest after her recent departure from the show. Known for her role as Sam McCall, Kelly built much of her wealth on this long-running soap opera. After all, she was a staple in the cast for over two decades. Unsurprisingly, fans were shocked to learn of her exit, and it raised questions about her career and financial future.

In addition to her work on General Hospital, Kelly’s career highlights include winning Dancing with the Stars in 2005, which boosted her public profile and added to her earnings. Likewise, several modeling projects also added to her income streams. Just how much money is she worth? Keep reading for the scoop.

What is Kelly Monaco's net worth?

Presently, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Kelly’s net worth to be $4 million. Her riches are largely thanks to her once stable role on General Hospital. Her character first debuted in the soap opera in 2003 appearing in over 2,000 episodes before being written off the show. In 2005, she also made a name for herself as the winner of the first season of Dancing with the Stars. She was even successful as a mode being named Playboy's Playmate of the Month in April of 1997.

Kelly Monaco Actor, Model, and Reality TV personality Net worth: $4 million Kelly Monaco is an actor best known for being a cast member of General Hospital for 21 years. Birth name: Kelly Marie Monaco Birthdate: May 23, 1976 Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pa. Father: Albert "Al" Monaco Mother: Carmina Monaco Partner (not married): Mike Gonzalez (1991–2009) Education: Northampton Community College

Kelly Monaco's recent exit from 'General Hospital' sent fans into a frenzy.

Kelly has been all over headlines for a little over a month now. Per People Magazine, it was back in August when General Hospital fans learned Kelly would be among the cast members going from the soap opera. This came as a total shock to fans as Kelly had been a staple on the show for over two decades.

Turns out, fans of the soap opera were not alone in being upset by this casting decision. Kelly’s Instagram activity suggested she also had a bone to pick with the decision to write her off the show. Per TV Line, Kelly expressed her frustration in a post she later deleted. On Instagram, Kelly shared a farewell photo with her co-stars, captioning it, "Last scene with the Davis girls … Still doesn’t make any sense to me."

According to People Magazine, she also vented her frustration via Instagram comments. However, she later deleted the comments she made as well.

"When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had." she wrote. "Something I worked for decades to build … Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will … retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free."