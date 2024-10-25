Home > Television > General Hospital Kelly Monaco Is Not Happy About Her 'General Hospital' Exit — "Doesn't Make Sense" Kelly Monaco joined the cast of 'General Hospital' in 2003. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 25 2024, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

It's been two decades since Kelly Monaco joined the cast of General Hospital, as Samantha McCall, the daughter of mob boss Julian Jerome. So, it is no surprise that fans were shocked when it was announced she would not be returning to the show in August 2024.

According to Soap Opera Network, Kelly's character will be killed off the show and it was also reported that Kelly was "blindsided" by the decision. So, why is Kelly really leaving Port Charles?

Source: Disney/Christine Bartolucci NANCY LEE GRAHN, KELLY MONACO, COSETTE ABINANTE

Kelly Monaco shares her real feelings about 'General Hospital' exit.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Kelly shared some photos from her last scene "with the Davis girls" on General Hospital, and wrote, "still doesn't make any sense to me." Beyond that, neither Kelly nor ABC has given an explanation about her exit from the daytime soap opera, which she joined in October 2023.

Source: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

However, Kelly did comment on an Instagram post by Soap Hub that reported that Kelly was fired from General Hospital. "'No primary role'.. do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam's storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience," she wrote in the since-deleted comment per EW. "Call it what you will… retaliation at [its] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free."

Fans are not happy about Kelly Monaco leaving Port Charles.

Kelly's last episode date has yet to be announced, but her end is near as the October 24 episode shows her character being confirmed as a donor match for Lulu Spencer and is being prepped for surgery. In the scene, Sam is surrounded by her family and Sam gets emotional, which has fans convinced it's her goodbye.

#Gh @kellymonaco1



You had me in tears 😭



You wore your heart on your sleeve in this scene 💔



Your fans are gutted.#LoveForSamMcCallAlways ❤️#LoveForKellyMonacoAlways ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QnsEiA1toU — Paula ☕️☀️ (@paula_30throad) October 24, 2024

As expected, fans are not happy about Kelly's unexpected departure after 21 years on the show. "I will no longer watch @GeneralHospital with the loss of Kelly Monaco. Having a moral compass of loyalty is more important to me. Jason and Sam should be together. Bye bye," one person tweeted before another added, "General Hospital will never be the same again without Sam McCall." A third chimed in, "I’ve been watching this show for 19 years and it’s such a shame what has become of it. Firing Kelly Monaco is absolutely unacceptable and the send off is disrespectful."

Fans even launched a petition to bring Kelly back to General Hospital, and it currently has over 17K signatures. "The thought of General Hospital without Sam's character is not just disappointing, it is unthinkable for the loyal audience. Her departure would strip the show of its core, disorienting many longtime viewers who have followed her storylines for years," the petition reads.