What Happened to Lulu on 'General Hospital'? Is She Coming Back to the Show? The last time fans saw Lulu Spencer on 'General Hospital,' she was in a coma following the explosion. By Sarah Kester Jul. 24 2024, Published 9:23 a.m. ET

Another day, another drama. That’s the life of a soap opera actor on popular shows, such as Days of Our Lives, The Young the Restless, and General Hospital. Our favorite actors (and the ones we love to hate) never know when their characters will be written off the show. Emmy Rylan, the actress behind General Hospital’s Lulu Falconeri, knows all about this. In 2020, her character was dramatically written off the show after an explosion landed her in a coma.

But the show teased her potential return during a July 19, 2024, episode when Laura (Genie Francis) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) visited her in the hospital. If Lulu is, in fact, returning to Port Charles, let’s prepare by revising what happened to Lulu in General Hospital.

What happened to Lulu Spencer on ‘General Hospital’?

Before the July 19 episode, the last time fans saw Emmy’s actual face on screen was in 2020. An explosion at the Floating Rib landed her in a coma and killed her boyfriend, Dustin (Mark Lawson). He had planned on proposing to her before the explosion.

Unfortunately for him, Lulu’s heart was pining for another. She was about to tell her ex-husband, Dante, that she loved him when she collapsed. Since then, Dante has moved on to a relationship with Sam (Kelly Monaco).

More trouble is brewing with her daughter, Charlotte, and her biological father, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). They are on the run from the police after it was outed that he’s the head of Pikeman.

Is Lulu coming back to 'General Hospital'?

As of now, it’s unclear whether Lulu will wake up from her coma. When Laura and Dante visited her in the hospital, they said that her kids needed her. When Emmy’s role was written off the show, she said that she didn’t have information on whether she would be returning. “I wasn’t informed about anything else,” she wrote on Instagram. “I would definitely come back. I love my GH family!”

If she does return, Emmy Rylan is under the impression that the role is still hers.

“It is my understanding that when they choose to wake her up, they would be calling me,” she posted in a now-defunct Instagram story in August 2023. “That could always change. Who knows? But that is my understanding. When they want to wake her up, they will call me. That’s as much as I know, and I have not heard from them.”

Who is Lulu Spencer on ‘General Hospital’? What's her backstory?