Who Is Former NFL Hunk and 'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant Danny Amendola Dating? He's been linked with a TikTok-famous DJ. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 23 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET

Alongside Bachelor stars and infamous con artists, former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for Season 33. And now that he's made his dance-floor debut, three years after retiring from the New England Patriots — fans of the show want to know more about his personal life.

Danny and DWTS partner Whitney Carson have plenty of on-screen chemistry, but IRL, the two-time Super Bowl champ reportedly has his sights set on a different famous blond. Here's what we know.

Danny Amendola is reportedly dating DJ Xandra Pohl.

As of June 2024, Danny is reportedly dating "crazy blonde DJ" Xandra Pohl, who gained fame on social media while attending University of Miami with Alix Earle. The two first sparked relationship rumors when they attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction together, and though they haven't publicly addressed their relationship, Xandra was spotted supporting her supposed beau in the audience as he made his Dancing With the Stars debut.

The viral DJ and Sports Illustrated 2024 Rookie is 15 years Danny's junior (which has cast some public shade onto their rumored romance, but it doesn't seem to bother the couple). She currently has over 1 million followers on TikTok, where she posts story times videos, OOTDs, behind-the-scenes DJing footage, and more.

And though Xandra and Danny have been secretive about their supposed relationship for months, her public appearance at DWTS may hint that the two are ready to take things a step further and go public. Or maybe that was their hard launch?

If you're wondering about his relationship history, Danny's romance with Xandra isn't his first rodeo dating someone super famous. Before her, the footballer was in another high-profile relationship with a Hollywood star.

Danny dated Olivia Culpo for three years before calling it quits.

Before his current relationship with Xandra, Danny dated former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo — who also happens to have been a Sports Illustrated Rookie back in 2018 — for several years. Clearly, the man has a type.

The pair first began seeing each other romantically in 2016, and through their years together, Olivia was often seen supporting her partner on the sidelines of Patriots games, sporting team gear and cheering happily. However, after three years of dating in the public eye, the couple called it quits in 2019.

Fans first suspected a break up when Olivia (who also famously dated Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow) deleted all photos featuring Danny from her Instagram page, and she confirmed the split in an interview with Access Hollywood shortly after. "We are broken up. It’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it," she said to the outlet.