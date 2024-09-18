Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Joe Mixon’s Ankle Update: Controversial Hip-Drop Tackle Injury Not Serious or "Long Term" "Time to put your money where your mouth is." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: NFL

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon sustained an ankle injury after being tackled by Chicago Bears' linebacker T.J Edwards on Sept. 15, 2024.

The tackle has become a source of controversy — many analysts are stating that Edwards employed a hip drop technique to drag Mixon to the green. Texans fans have been eagerly awaiting an update to Mixon's condition, as well as any news from the league regarding Edwards' "hip drop" technique.

Source: NFL

Here's a Joe Mixon injury update.

According to Lone Star Live, the damage done to Mixon's ankle isn't going to keep him out of the game for long. Aaron Wilson, NFL analyst for local Houston News station KPRC2 posted on X (formerly Twitter) that both Mixon and other pro ballers are on the mend from in-game physical trauma.

He wrote, "Texans veteran running back Joe Mixon ankle injury not considered long term or serious, per league sources. Dameon Pierce making fast progress from minor strained hamstring, per source. And safety M.J. Stewart close to returning from knee-quad injury, per sources @KPRC2."

CBS Sports reported that Mixon was lucky to have avoided severe damage to his ankle. Thankfully, an MRI scan was able to put both Mixon and his team's fears at rest: "[Mixon] left Sunday night's game with an ankle injury, but escaped a more serious, long-term injury after undergoing an MRI Monday."

Despite being clearly hurt as a result of Edwards' tackle, Mixon returned to the game to complete two carries and closed out the matchup against Chicago with 25 rushing yards.

Swivel it: the "hip drop" controversy, and examples.

You might be wondering what a "hip drop" tackle is and why the NFL decided to ban the maneuver for the current 2024 season. NFL Football Operations explained the league's move to finally do away with the move and how it affects player safety.

Is the move really that dangerous? According to the NFL, it is. The professional sports organization assessed more than 20,000 tackles and discovered a startling statistic: Hip drop tackles culminated in 20 times more injuries when compared to other tackling techniques.

The NFL wrote, "[We] analyzed more than 20,000 tackles over the past two seasons and determined that this specific technique causes lower extremity injuries at a rate 20 times higher than other tackles, resulting in an unacceptable risk to player health and safety."

Source: YouTube | @Peak Football

If a player has been found employing a hip drop tackle during a game, then their team will be slapped with a 15-yard penalty. Moreover, the league wrote in specific nomenclature what constitutes a hip drop tackle: "Grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee."

Mixon called out officials for not upholding the league's ban on the tackle on X: "The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason. Time to put your money where your mouth is."

The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason. Time to put your money where your mouth is. — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) September 16, 2024 Source: X | @Joe_MainMixon

Coach for the Texans DeMeco Ryans said the team has already sent footage to league analysts to review the play. Although the opportunity to get 15 yards and an automatic first down has passed, further inspection of the tackle could go a long way in potentially preventing injuries for other players.