Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Inside CJ Stroud’s Family: The Role of His Parents in His Triumphant NFL Rise CJ Stroud's parents have supported him throughout his entire football career. By D.M. Published Sept. 16 2024, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Houston Texans’ rookie quarterback, CJ Stroud, is quickly making a name for himself in the NFL. CJ’s football career excelled to new heights during his time at Ohio State University. After joining the team in 2021, CJ was named the starting quarterback, and his skills were undeniable. In his first season as a starter, he threw for over 4,400 yards and 44 touchdowns, earning him national recognition and several accolades, according to Sports Illustrated.

Article continues below advertisement

By the time he finished his college career, Stroud had firmly established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Not only did he lead Ohio State to multiple victories, but his performances in big games, like the Rose Bowl, further cemented his status as a top NFL prospect. In 2023, Stroud entered the NFL Draft as one of the most highly anticipated quarterbacks. The Houston Texans selected him as the second overall pick, marking the start of his professional career.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Behind CJ’s success, and his moral foundation, is his parents. The athlete has a solid relationship with his parents, who have greatly influenced his football career. Here’s what we know about Kimberly Stroud and Coleridge Bernard Stroud III.

CJ Stoud’s parents are among his biggest supporters!

CJ Stoud’s parents, Kimberly Stroud and Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, have been central figures in his life. Kimberly and Coleridge, who are of African American descent, got married in 1997, welcoming three children during their union. However, their time together came to an end in 2012 after Kimberly filed for divorce. Coleridge was arrested shortly after, leaving Kimberly to care for CJ and his siblings alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite this challenge, CJ has maintained a positive relationship with his father and has spoken about how their conversations inspire him. “People make mistakes. As I’m getting older, I’m realizing how tough it is to be a man — not only a man, but a Black man in our communities,” CJ told The Columbus Dispatch. “Even though it sounds crazy, it’s the truth. A lot of the positive things that Black men do in our communities are frowned upon.”

Source: YouTube/Kellyanne Stitts

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, CJ’s mom has been a constant supporter in his life. According to SportsKeeda, Kimberly worked a number of jobs when CJ was younger in order to maintain the family’s financial stability. In interviews, CJ has frequently mentioned how much his mother’s sacrifices mean to him, crediting her with teaching him the importance of hard work and perseverance.

CJ Stoud is having a successful NFL run.

CJ Stoud is wasting no time proving why he was drafted into the NFL. On Sept. 15, the Texans quarterback broke the record for the most passing yards in their first 10 career home games, including the playoffs. CJ now holds 3,106 passing yards in 10 home games, surpassing Patrick Mahomes, who had 3,011 yards in his first 10 home games.

Article continues below advertisement

Guys. CJ Stroud is just different. pic.twitter.com/6Ll0VXUfpW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2024