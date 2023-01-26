Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Danny Amendola’s Dating History Is Defined by Will They/Won’t They By Haylee Thorson Jan. 25 2023, Published 8:16 p.m. ET

Half of the 16 celebrities on Fox’s intense reality boot camp series Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test have already left the competition. Now only eight remain. One of those eight famed recruits includes none other than former NFL all-star Danny Amendola. While we wait to see if he has what it takes to make it to the end of the challenging series, let’s examine his even more challenging dating history.

Article continues below advertisement

Danny Amendola and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo had a tumultuous relationship.

Danny Amendola’s on-again-off-again relationship with Olivia Culpo — AKA Miss Rhode Island turned Miss USA turned Miss Universe turned model turned reality star (phew, that was a mouthful!) — was all over the place. The duo met in 2016, following Olivia’s romantic stints with Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow. “I met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another,” Danny told The Providence Journal. They then became #InstagramOfficial in February of that year.

Source: Getty Images Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo

Article continues below advertisement

Their whirlwind romance ended in March 2018 when Danny signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins. The duo reportedly split because Olivia was not interested in maintaining a long-distance relationship. However, their separation was short-lived. In June, the two briefly got back together until Danny was spotted with CBS4 sports reporter Bianca Peters at a beach in Miami, and Olivia ended things once again.

But wait, there’s more!

Article continues below advertisement

Danny and Olivia spent New Year’s Eve together, posting nearly identical Instagram stories. The power couple was back at it again… until April 2019. In a scathing Instagram post — that has since been deleted — Danny aired his grievances about Olivia after she was spotted with Zedd at Coachella. He claimed she just wanted to be “noticed on the internet” and revealed intimate details about their sex life as a couple.

“A lot of time it was my fault [because], let’s be honest, I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She’s f—ed up too!” he wrote. “And if you cross me, I’m a hard MFer to deal with.”

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Danny Amendola’s other ex-girlfriends?

In the past, Danny allegedly dated sportscaster and television personality Kay Adams. The duo met in 2015 when the NFL star was playing for the New England Patriots. They were later spotted together at the 2015 Super Bowl.

In 2019, less than a year after Danny and Bianca Peters were photographed on a beach in Miami (they claim they were just friends, by the way), the former NFL player cozied up on the sand with social media influencer Emily Tanner. However, the romance appeared to be short and sweet.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Danny Amendola currently dating?

According to the New York Post, Danny has been dating singer Jean Watts since 2020. The couple has been together for more than two years and appears happier than ever. On Nov. 2, Danny’s 37th birthday, Jean shared a heartfelt post celebrating her sweetheart.

“It’s been so amazing to see how many lives you have inspired and how many souls you have touched [because] you have touched mine too. Every single person who has ever [met] you always calls you genuine,” Jean wrote. “They always use that word and I love it [because] your heart is so giving. So strong. So open. So big. And I am blessed to know the deepest parts of you. You’re my real Superman.”