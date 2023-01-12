Home > Television > Reality TV Source: FOX Who Left 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'? This Reality Competition Isn't for the Faint of Heart By Anna Garrison Jan. 11 2023, Published 10:02 p.m. ET

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Fox's newest reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, follows 16 celebrities who are pushed to their breaking points both mentally and physically. These celebs must face their fears and compete in military exercises inspired by real-life Special Forces operatives. Will all 16 celebs survive these next 10 days?

Between the hot climate of the Jordanian desert and the physically intimidating challenges, Special Forces isn't for the faint of heart. To leave the series, contestants can either be "medically tapped" aka they are forced to leave due to injury, fail out of the training course, or choose to leave on their own accord. Each week, fans are on the edges of their seat waiting to see who will rise to victory — and who will fall. Keep reading to find out who went home on Special Forces.

Here's who left 'Special Forces' in Episode 1 & 2.

The two-hour premiere of Special Forces followed the 16 recruits during their first two days at base camp. And, the group said goodbye to four competitors during that time. The first recruit to leave was Kate Gosselin, who, when tasked with diving out of a helicopter into a body of water, inadvertently injured her neck in the process. Despite tearfully requesting to stay, Kate was sent to the hospital for x-rays and was forced to medically tap. Then, Dr. Drew Pinsky suffered from severe dehydration and "medically withdrew" from the competition.

Chef Tyler Florence became the third recruit to leave and the first to "voluntarily withdraw" from the competition. Tyler revealed he had promised his wife he wouldn't hurt himself on the show and left out of an abundance of caution after seeing the competition's effects on the other recruits. Finally, musician Montell Jordan made his exit after breaking his thumb during a combat challenge where he had to fight a Directing Staff agent.

Here's who left 'Special Forces' in Episode 3.

At the end of day 2, Jamie Lynn Spears hit her breaking point and decided to voluntarily withdraw from the exercise, claiming she missed her kids. And, Britney Spears's younger sister is not the only recruit to be mentally struggling with the competition. On day 3, Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin doesn't want to go through with the military-style exercise in which the recruits will be submerged in water in a car and have to hold their breath for 20 seconds.

Though she completes the challenge, fellow competitor Gus Kenworthy makes a comment because Directing Staff member Remi Adeleke completed the challenge alongside Nastia, which Gus felt was unfair. Ultimately, Nastia decides to leave the competition after returning to base camp.

While the recruits are winding down and getting ready for day 4, Mel B is outside smoking a cigarette and reflecting on her time. Kenya Moore makes a comment about Mel B smoking too close to the tent, and the Spice Girl snaps. Having reached her breaking point, Mel B decides that this is the end of the competition for her, and tells the DS that she would like to withdraw.

Who is still left in the competition?

Currently, there are 9 recruits left in the competition, including, Hannah Brown, Kenya Moore, Beverley Mitchell, Anthony Scaramucci, Carli Lloyd, Dwight Howard, Gus Kenworthy, Mike Piazza, and Danny Amendola. With the competition proving to be mentally and physically taxing for these celebs, who will go home next?