Bode Miller's Successes in Life Extend Far Beyond Olympic Medals

It's pretty clear that aside from being successful at the Olympics, Bode is also pretty successful when it comes to making babies. In fact, he has fathered eight children in total, six of which are his and Morgan Beck's, and two of which were from past encounters. Bode has remained a devoted father to them all, and considering that none have even begun their teenage years yet, he still has a lot of fathering to do!

The athlete's children include Samuel Bode Miller-McKenna, Neesyn Dacey, Edward Nash Skan Miller, Easton Vaughn Rek Miller, Aksel Miller, Nash Skan Miller, and Asher Miller. Bode's 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller passed away in 2018 when she tragically drowned in a neighbor's swimming pool.

"Always be aware of water and place as many barriers between your child and those bodies of water as possible (locks, door alarms, pool fences). None of us are immune to this devastatingly life changing statistic. It can happen so fast and forever change your world," Morgan wrote in the wake of the terrible loss.

Even at that, the couple isn't done having babies just yet. Indeed, Bode and Morgan revealed in May 2021 that they are expecting another child, this time a baby girl! Per US Weekly, the couple had a beautiful gender reveal that broke the news via pink confetti that they're going to be parents to another baby girl.

"I want to remember this moment forever," Morgan captioned a video of the reveal, which showed her and Bode flanked by their children. Their actual due date hasn't been revealed yet.