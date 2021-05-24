Bode Miller's Successes in Life Extend Far Beyond Olympic Medals

Bode Miller's Successes in Life Extend Far Beyond Olympic MedalsBy Chris Barilla
May. 24 2021, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Former Olympic skier and World Cup champion Bode Miller has made quite a name for himself over the years thanks to his prowess on fresh powder. The alpine skier has competed in some of the world's most renowned and difficult events and emerged victorious, solidifying his place in the sport's history. Once he was named the most successful male alpine skier of all time, that place in history was wholly confirmed.
Beyond his successes as an athlete, Bode is also a devoted husband with quite a big family to boot. So, who are Bode's kids, wife, and what is their family dynamic like? Keep reading to find out!
Believe it or not, Bode Miller actually has had eight kids, six of whom are with Morgan Beck.
It's pretty clear that aside from being successful at the Olympics, Bode is also pretty successful when it comes to making babies. In fact, he has fathered eight children in total, six of which are his and Morgan Beck's, and two of which were from past encounters. Bode has remained a devoted father to them all, and considering that none have even begun their teenage years yet, he still has a lot of fathering to do!
The athlete's children include Samuel Bode Miller-McKenna, Neesyn Dacey, Edward Nash Skan Miller, Easton Vaughn Rek Miller, Aksel Miller, Nash Skan Miller, and Asher Miller. Bode's 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller passed away in 2018 when she tragically drowned in a neighbor's swimming pool.
"Always be aware of water and place as many barriers between your child and those bodies of water as possible (locks, door alarms, pool fences). None of us are immune to this devastatingly life changing statistic. It can happen so fast and forever change your world," Morgan wrote in the wake of the terrible loss.
Even at that, the couple isn't done having babies just yet. Indeed, Bode and Morgan revealed in May 2021 that they are expecting another child, this time a baby girl! Per US Weekly, the couple had a beautiful gender reveal that broke the news via pink confetti that they're going to be parents to another baby girl.
"I want to remember this moment forever," Morgan captioned a video of the reveal, which showed her and Bode flanked by their children. Their actual due date hasn't been revealed yet.
As his wife, Morgan has been beside Bode through thick and thin.
Clearly, Morgan and Bode have dealt with a lot in the time they've been together as parents. Nonetheless, the duo has managed to keep a strong unified face, and from the way that they've described each other and their relationship in interviews over recent years, it's clear that the strife they've encountered has only strengthened their ties.
We wish the couple happiness, health, and luck as they look forward to the birth of their daughter!