Tara Reid Is Making a Comeback and We Are Here for It

To really understand how Tara Reid got to where she is today, we can’t go without examining the avalanche of poor career choices of the very late '90s and early 2000s. After the height of American Pie, Tara worked on several other movies, all of which bombed both commercially and critically, including Body Shots and My Boss’s Daughter. For the latter, she won multiple Razzie Awards, which are parody awards for the worst projects and performances instead of the best.

She also was popular at the height of the paparazzi, which loved to prey on young, beautiful, and seemingly innocent women like herself and Britney Spears. This attention pushed her into a partying lifestyle, which led to the flop of her own E! show, Taradise, in which she traveled around the world, just partying. It sounds like a blast, but Tara later told Us Weekly, “It was probably the stupidest thing I ever did … I didn't know it was going to ruin my career."