Actor Jason Biggs Met His Wife, Jenny Mollen, on the Set of 'My Best Friend's Girl'

It’s always great to see celebrity relationships go the distance. And since it seems as if our favorite stars are constantly going through breakups, seeing a couple take their relationship to the next level and stay solid is a beautiful thing.

And while some celebs are notorious for keeping things quiet about their personal lives, actor Jason Biggs praises his wife every chance he gets. Still, many people may not be too familiar with his main squeeze. So, who is Jason’s wife?

Jason Biggs met his wife, Jenny Mollen, an actress / comedian on the set of 'My Best Friend's Girl.'

It makes perfect sense for celebs to date one another. After all, the life of a celebrity can be hard for the average person to get used to. So, it’s always a good idea to build a relationship with someone who understands your lifestyle and the struggles that come with it. And that’s the case for Jason and his wife, Jenny.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

According to Good Housekeeping , the two actors first met in 2007 while both filming the comedy My Best Friend's Girl. Jason was cast as the lead character's step-cousin, Dustin, and Jenny played the "new girl," Colleen. And while they both went into their respective roles as if it’s just another job, they never thought that they would meet their soulmates.

Article continues below advertisement

The publication shares that the Orange Is the New Black actor "promptly proposed to Jenny just six months later. And soon after, they eloped in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on April 23, 2008.” And since then, the rest has been history. While the couple did have some struggles in their relationship, they’ve been able to work through things together and remain solid.

Jason Biggs wife is the funniest person ever on instagram im her biggest fan — K🌞 (@kenznaughton) March 21, 2018 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement