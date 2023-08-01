Tom Sandoval Among 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 2 Cast

Fox's hit reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test returns for Season 2 on Sept. 25, 2023, with another group of celebrity recruits determined to see if they can perform up to elite military standards. The first season attracted TV viewers by showing new sides to a number of actors, athletes, and public personalities. But the Season 2 cast is even more surprising than Season 1 because it's not as wide-ranging.

For the second season, the network has cast a number of familiar faces who have appeared on numerous reality shows before. Fans of the genre will recognize stars from The Bachelor and Vanderpump Rules, including Tom Sandoval of "Scandoval" fame. But just because the 14 stars have done a lot of reality TV doesn't mean they'll be able to impress the Directing Staff! Continue reading to find out who will head to Season 2's new location.

Source: Fox Jojo Siwa in 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.'

The 'Special Forces' Season 2 cast includes Tom Sandoval and Savannah Chrisley.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was a surprise hit for Fox in Spring 2023, with Deadline reporting that the adaptation of SAS: Who Dares Wins had the top unscripted TV debut in January. That seems to have drummed up interest as Season 2 is populated by reality TV regulars and trending personalities. Sandoval will be appearing on the show after his Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz was cast in Fox's Stars on Mars.

Savannah Chrisley is another one of the competitors after her family's reality series Chrisley Knows Best and spinoff Growing Up Chrisley was reported as canceled by Deadline in Fall 2022. Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of fraud in November and are currently serving their prison sentences. The cast also includes four Dancing with the Stars alums: Brian Austin Green, Jack Osbourne, Jojo Siwa, and former Bachelor star Nick Viall.

Speaking of the Bachelor franchise, viewers will be intrigued by the presence of Tyler Cameron. He appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette before Hannah went on to win Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 1. Blac Chyna (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Kelly Rizzo (TV host and wife of the late Bob Saget) are also among the group. They're joined by four athletes: NFL player Dez Bryant, NBA veteran Robert Horry, and Olympians Erin Jackson and Bode Miller.

Source: Fox Tara Reid in 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.'

'Special Forces' Season 2 will feature a new location and new Directing Staff member.

Even if you're not a fan of reality TV or have never seen an episode of Dancing with the Stars, you'll want to tune in to Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 to see the other changes ahead. The new season moves its training location from Wadi Rum to New Zealand, where the recruits will be exposed to winter warfare. This is similar to SAS: Who Dares Wins, which featured different conditions and adapted its challenges accordingly.

In addition, one member of the Directing Staff is not returning for Season 2. Fox's press release confirmed that Remi Adeleke (whose first novel Chameleon was recently published) will not participate and has been replaced by Jovon "Q" Quarles. Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, and Jason "Foxy" Fox will be back and doing their relentless best to push this second group of athletes and TV personalities to their absolute limits.