'Love Island's Cierra Ortega and Brooke Schofield Have Been Friends Since High School "Brooke RUINED it for Cierra by mentioning they were friends." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 3 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Peacock; Mega

It looks like another Love Island USA Season 7 Islander is catching heat from fans, and this one might surprise you. Cierra Ortega, who showed up at the end of the premiere as the season’s first bombshell, had been getting all the right kind of attention (until now). Because, let’s be real, she’s the perfect bombshell, not to mention she regularly (and effortlessly) delivers fashion and beauty inspo.

Article continues below advertisement

She even sparked a wave of hair trends, with tons of people recreating her two tiny, face-framing braids. So you could say people were really into Cierra. But now, it’s come to light that she’s friends with someone a little more controversial, and it's got some fans second-guessing the type of person she really is. We’re talking about Brooke Schofield. Yep, apparently Cierra and Brooke go way back, we’re talking high school days. Let's dig more into their relationship.

Cierra Ortega from 'Love Island USA' Season 7 is apparently friends with Brooke Schofield.

Source: Peacock

It’s come to fans’ attention that Cierra Ortega and Brooke Schofield are friends, and have been for quite some time. According to Brooke, the two have known each other since high school and even went to college together. In a June 6 TikTok, Brooke mentioned she’s a big reality TV fan. While she admitted she never really gave Love Island a chance, she started watching this season because of Cierra, who she described as “my friend from high school and college.”

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to praise the 25-year-old Latina, saying, “I live for her, she was born to be a bombshell. This is exactly what she’s supposed to do with her life.”

Article continues below advertisement

While that comment alone is a bit concerning, because let’s be honest, is going on Love Island to hook up with strangers really a life goal? — what really has people talking is the fact that the two seem to be pretty close. And given Brooke’s controversial past, it’s got some fans rethinking their support for Cierra.

TikToker Kahlen Barry (@kahlenbarry) shared several of Brooke’s past racist tweets that highlight why this friendship is raising red flags. In one, Brooke reportedly defended George Zimmerman, saying his fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin “wasn’t a crime of racism, it was self-defense.” In another, she responded to a comment with: “Eh my gawd I swear I had nappier hair this morning than most African Americans on their end of our country.”

Article continues below advertisement

And in a separate post on X (formerly Twitter), she allegedly wrote, “I said so many accidentally racist things last night I don’t know how I even made it back to America.” So yeah, it’s pretty easy to see why people are having trouble digesting the fact that Cierra is close friends with someone tied to those comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Cierra is also being called for using racial slurs.

Not only is her friendship with Brooke bringing negative attention, but it’s also making more sense to some fans now that Cierra’s own past behavior has surfaced. In a resurfaced post about getting Botox shared by @stephwithdadeets, Cierra reportedly wrote, “I can also be a little ch--ky when I laugh/smile, so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look.”