Brooke Schofield Responds to Old, Racist Tweets

Canceled podcast co-host Brooke Schofield has been heralded as a hero on TikTok after she posted a multi-part series about her experience dating musician Clinton Kane. Though the series skyrocketed her to internet fame, like most popular creators, it seems that there's another set of bad tweets to sour her limelight. A litany of old racist and homophobic tweets have surfaced from Brooke's account, dating back more than a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

These tweets understandably caused ire on the internet, and Brooke has faced some fallout from the situation. For those not in the loop on these old controversial posts, here's what you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Screenshots of Brooke Schofield's racist old tweets have resurfaced.

Screenshots of various tweets Brooke posted between 2012 and 2015 have been shared online anonymously, showing the Canceled co-host making racist statements, homophobic slurs, and even defending George Zimmerman, the police officer who was charged with shooting and killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. In between all of these tweets, Brooke also tweeted her support for former president Donald Trump, writing "AMERICA IS GREAT AGAIN" the day after the 2016 election.

The screenshots were initially shared on TikTok by user @clipopatra, though they were later reshared by the popular X account @PopCrave. Understandably, the tweets have led to some pretty significant backlash online, with many noting that at 16, Brooke was old enough to comprehend the harm her words were doing. This was long before she held any internet fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Schofield is under fire after fans discover a series of racist and insensitive posts from 2012-2015.



One of the posts includes her, at 16 years old, defending George Zimmerman for killing Trayvon Martin. pic.twitter.com/rs45BkkDt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2024

Brooke posted an apology on TikTok for the tweets.

In a three-minute video on TikTok, Brooke acknowledged the old tweets, attempting to explain to her followers why she thought they were OK at the time. “First of all, I want to acknowledge that I feel the same way about them that you do," she started the video. "I think they’re so disturbing, they’re wrong, they’re horrible, and they’re disgusting.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke then stated that both of her parents were addicts, and as a result she was predominantly raised by her grandparents, who held seriously conservative views. "It was like my household was literally just Fox News all the time," she continued. "Rush Limbaugh, like, if you guys know who that is, he played literally all day long, through the house, and that was just like the only thing ever that I had been exposed to.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Brooke's recent claim to internet fame, it seems people aren't particularly ready to forgive her. The comments on her apology video are filled with comments like "Why are you crying?" and "Why are we getting a life story?" Others are stating "RIP Trayvon Martin," recentering the attention back on the 17-year-old boy who was killed.