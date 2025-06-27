Brooke Schofield Engagement Resurface Rumors on Fiancé’s Past "Dude likes them young." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 27 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @brookeschofield

Influencer Brooke Schofield is one of the many denizens of influencers who've followed the Kardashian model of being famous for ... being famous. Attention-seeking is the new trademark of celebrity, and Brooke has managed to succeed in this endeavor by regularly posting to TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Notably, a 14-part series about her ex-boyfriend sharing the lies he told throughout their relationship gained a lot of traction online. Furthermore, a series of tweets she made about George Zimmerman killing Trayvon Martin when she was 16 also helped disseminate her name across the web. Now, she's making headlines again after rumors of her engagement and her fiancé allegedly dating a minor in the past began popping up online.

Brooke Schofield engagement rumors ... confirmed?

TMZ recently reported that the rumors surrounding Brooke's engagement to Miles Canton, aka Miles McFly. His moniker appears to be attributed to the remarkable work his father, Neil Canton, performed in Hollywood producing the iconic Back to the Future films.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @brookeschofield

A 6-minute TikTok video by user Bekah Day highlights that when Miles was around 27 or 28 years old (she posted the video back in November of 2024, stating he was 38 years old at the time), he may have had a relationship with a 17-year-old.

Article continues below advertisement

This effectively alleges that Miles was having a romantic relationship with a minor who was at least 10 years younger than him. She said that during this time, Miles was hanging around a lot with Jake Andrews, who, at 20 years old, was reportedly dating a 16-year-old Sophia Richie.

Article continues below advertisement

One of Sophia's friends, a girl named Isabella who was also around 16 or 17, was said to have been dating Miles Canton at this time, Bekah states in her clip. The TikToker goes on to state that their relationship was "well documented across social media." Her video goes on to show several posts uploaded by Isabella, including one of the two in bed together.

Furthermore, she found an old social media post of Miles where he professes his love for Isabella Peschardt. In the same write-up, he references the rough times they had with one another after just five months of dating, but goes on to state that he loves her even if they don't get to see each other enough.

Article continues below advertisement

In another portion of the post, he shared a picture of Isabella holding his face in her hand as she snaps a selfie. Moreover, Bekah shared even more social media interactions and comments from other users mentioning the fact that the two of them are in a relationship. Miles appears to have confirmed that he was, indeed in a relationship with Isabella in some of the interactions.

Article continues below advertisement

Bekah went on to share the wave of commenters from other users online who warned Brooke about Miles's past. It doesn't appear that those exhortations influenced Brooke's relationship with the son of the accomplished film producer, however.

That's because she went on to confirm that the ring she was showing off in social media posts was more than just an act of manifestation, but the result of an "engagement moon" she was taking with Miles Canton. Brooke posted videos of her flaunting the ring along with snippets of the vacation she spent with Miles.