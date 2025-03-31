Kim Soo-hyun Denied Dating Kim Sae-ron When She Was a Minor — Breaking Down the Allegations "I can't admit to something I didn't do." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 31 2025, 4:46 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons; Mega

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, known for his standout roles in My Love From the Star and Queen of Tears, is facing rumors that are overshadowing his illustrious career across Korea and China.

Speculation suggests he was romantically involved with the late Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. Kim Sae-ron tragically passed away in February 2025 at just 24 years old. Her death was ruled a suicide, per The New York Times. Here’s what’s being said about Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron and how Kim Soo-hyun has responded as the allegations continue to gain traction.

What happened between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron?

Kim Soo-hyun is facing allegations that he dated the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and that his lack of acknowledgment of their relationship may have played a role in her untimely death. According to BBC, she reportedly joined Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, which was founded by his relative, and remained with it from January 2020 to December 2022.

Reports suggest he denied ever dating the actress when she posted a photo of them together on Instagram in 2024, around the time Queen of Tears was airing, per BBC. Allegedly, he kept their relationship under wraps to protect both his reputation as the lead actor and the film’s overall success from public scrutiny.

Then, a YouTube account surfaced with videos featuring photos that supposedly confirm their relationship, allegedly providing receipts that she was underage. According to BBC, Kim Sae-ron’s family claims the two dated for six years, starting when she was just 15, and reportedly has text messages as evidence to support these claims.

However, Kim Soo-hyun has firmly denied the accusations, insisting they are untrue. That said, his agency later reportedly admitted that they did date from 2019 to 2020, when she was of legal age.

Here's what Kim Soo-hyun said at the press conference regarding the allegations.

On March 31, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun addressed the mounting allegations against him in a press conference. He began by apologizing, stating, "It seems that so many people are suffering because of me," before tearfully denying the accusations. "I did not date the deceased [Kim Sae-ron] when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because of me turning a blind eye and because our agency [Gold Medalist] pressured her," he declared.

For context, multiple outlets have reported that Gold Medalist pressured Kim Sae-ron to repay a debt after the agency helped cover costs related to her 2022 DUI charge. While acknowledging the controversy, Kim Soo-hyun added, "I'm willing to admit to any wrongdoing on my part. If there's something I need to take responsibility for, then of course, I will. But I can't admit to something I didn't do."