Rosé and Lisa From BLACKPINK Are Thriving Solo, but Are They Still Friends? They once considered themselves "two peas in a pod." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 4 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET

BLACKPINK members Rosé and Lisa have shared a close bond since first crossing paths in a YG Entertainment elevator at just 16 years old. Since then, they’ve come a long way, each making major moves in their careers beyond the BLACKPINK realm.

Both have successful solo careers and are branching out even further — Lisa starring in a Louis Vuitton campaign and Season 3 of The White Lotus and Rosé collaborating with Bruno Mars. A quick scroll through their Instagram accounts shows they’re thriving, but it begs the question: Are they still friends?

Exploring BLACKPINK'S Lisa and Rosè's friendship.



Lisa and Rosé from BLACKPINK are still friends, though they are currently focused on their solo careers. The two first crossed paths at 16 years old in an elevator at YG Entertainment in Korea. Rosé was the last to join after auditioning for YG and being accepted, later debuting alongside Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo as BLACKPINK four years later.

Upon meeting, Lisa and Rosé quickly became close, bonding over their similarities. In the 2020 Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, they revealed that they spent a lot of time together and became "two peas in a pod." They were so close that Lisa even claimed Rosé developed an Australian accent.

For context, Rosé is from Australia, while Lisa is from Thailand. Perhaps what drew them together was that they were both young trainees from different countries, with Rosé admitting she initially felt a bit intimidated. Over time, though, they forged a strong friendship and are still very close.

Are Lisa and Rosè still a part of BLACKPINK?

Despite Lisa and Rosé branching out with solo careers, BLACKPINK is still together, and both remain part of the group. While rumors swirled on social media about a possible disbandment due to the members not being seen together as often, Redditors clarified in a 2024 thread that the group was simply taking a well-earned break after a world tour that lasted over a year.

And it seems that break is paying off for Lisa and Rosé. Lisa has landed major collaborations with brands like Erewhon and dropped her debut album, Alter Ego, on Feb. 28, 2025. Her track "FUTW" racked up over 15 million views in just four days on YouTube! Meanwhile, Rosé’s collaboration with Bruno Mars on "APT" soared past 1 billion views within four months of its YouTube debut.

Although the members are now more focused on their individual careers, BLACKPINK is still active and will be touring again in 2025. The K-pop group is set to visit cities like Chicago, Inglewood, and even locations in Canada by mid-year.

Rosè and Lisa from BLACKPINK are very supportive of each other.