What LBH Really Means in 'The White Lotus' — Hint: It’s Not a Compliment! Let’s just say being an LBH in the show is far from a good thing. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 24 2025, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Max

Season 3 of The White Lotus dropped on Feb. 16, 2025, bringing another round of ungrateful rich people to a stunning resort — this time in Thailand. The new season not only showcases a fresh travel destination but also introduces several new faces.

Among them is Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of the Ratliff family. His character strongly resembles Jake Lacy's Shane Patton — another overly cocky, wealthy man with more money than he knows what to do with. While viewers get acquainted with the crystal-clear waters and new characters, many notice the acronym "LBH" popping up throughout the season. So, what does it mean?

What does "LBH" mean in 'The White Lotus' Season 3?

Source: Max

LBH stands for "loser back home," a term used to describe white men (aka Westerners) who flock to places like Thailand, hoping their money will get them further — particularly in the local dating and sexual scenes. These men, often older and balding, believe they can use their wealth to get what they want abroad since it doesn’t exactly work for them in the U.S., aside from affording material things.

Viewers hear the term when Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) refers to her boyfriend as an LBH during a restaurant scene where she meets Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) at the bar. Chloe explains that the locals and hotel staff call old, balding white men "LBHs." Obviously, it’s not a compliment, especially for someone who held status and wealth back in the U.S.

While these Western men think they’re fooling people abroad by flashing their cash, they aren’t. And judging by the number of balding white men in the scene, and the fact that hotel staff had to coin a term for them, it’s clear the resort gets plenty of visits from LBHs.

After Chloe tells Chelsea her boyfriend is an LBH, the camera later pans over to him, and to our surprise it's none other than Greg Hunt (Jon Gries). Yep, that Greg, the same guy who dated Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) in Seasons 1 and 2.

Source: Max

Viewers were pretty shocked to see him again, considering Season 2 revealed he conspired with Quentin (Tom Hollander) to murder Tanya for her money. (It was pretty clear he was more interested in her fortune than her.) While his murder attempt failed, Tanya’s plan to turn the tables backfired as she still met her demise after falling off a boat in the Season 2 finale.

Source: Max

This Reddit user breaks down the LBH meaning even further.

We know LBH refers to balding men, but Reddit user @Sea_Witch7777 takes the explanation a step further, suggesting "bald" is almost synonymous with "old." According to the Redditor, these men often travel to Thailand — or similar places — and it’s not just the baldness that earns them the LBH label. It’s the fact that they’re typically "unattractive to Western women in some way — usually looks, personality, or age." In other words, "They can only score in Southeast Asia because of their money."