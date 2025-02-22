'White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood Knows Her Teeth Tell a Story — "No Americans Have My Teeth" "It's the teeth. Like, no Americans have my teeth. They just don't." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 22 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Everyone has a feature that we feel defines us to some degree. Whether it's a personality characteristic or a unique physical characteristic, we all have our own identifying quirks and differences. For White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood, it's her teeth.

She has talked about how she feels her teeth identify her and tell a story at a glance, steering the course of her professional career in the process. But how does Aimee feel about her teeth overall? Here's what we know about her relationship with her teeth, and how playing so many iconic roles has her struggling a little bit with her identity.

Aimee Lou Wood knows her teeth "give her away."

Aimee Lou Wood has an utterly charming smile. With the kind of charisma only celebrities seem to nail, she's instantly recognizable, not least just because she has unique teeth which she shows off when she's offering a relaxed smile.

In an interview with On Demand Entertainment, Aimee opened up about her teeth and how they impact her career. Aimee feels as though she's limited when it comes to playing American roles, because of her distinctive pearly whites; "It's the teeth. Like, no Americans have my teeth," she added, "They just don't. I'd have to get veneers. Because," Aimee mused, "I think that genuinely is like one of the things."

She continued, "I played an American in a play in Chicago. And this guy after in the bar was like ... He was talking to me, and I spoke to him, and I spoke like this, and he went, 'I knew it. I knew it.' 'Cause he was like, 'Your accent was great, but I knew you weren't American. You just don't look American.'" While she used to feel "othered" by her unique features, she now embraces them.

Aimee explained, "And now, of course, I’m getting hundreds of messages from people going, 'Oh my god, you’ve got teeth like mine. Now I go to school and people think I’m cool because I look like Aimee.' Instead of it being Bugs Bunny or whatever."

She might feel grounded by her teeth, but Aimee struggles with her identity.

Aimee also took a moment to give credit to model Georgia May Jagger for bearing her unique smile as the face of Rimmel Cosmetics, paving the way for Aimee and those like her to embrace their smile.

Yet for all the joy and confidence she has found in her appearance, Aimee has admitted that she struggles a little bit with her identity. This may not be so surprising when you consider that she's playing some pretty intense roles that require her to dig deep to perform. In an interview with Elle UK, Aimee addressed playing multiple big roles and the changes they've brought to her life and sense of self.

She shared, "It’s all been so much bigger and more abundant and overwhelming than I ever thought it would be." The actor added, "‘Underneath all of these characters and these stories and these experiences, who the hell am I? I don't think I really know."