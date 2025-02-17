South Korean Actor Kim Sae-ron Dies at 24 — Her Cause of Death Revealed South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron has died at just 24 years old. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 17 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. Well-known South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron has unexpectedly passed away. The police confirmed her death in a statement to reporters, per the local Yonhap News Agency. She was only 24 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Sae-ron had made a name for herself in the South Korean entertainment industry, earning admiration for her talent and strong presence on screen. As a result, her sudden passing has shocked fans and left the entertainment world in mourning. As some details about the actress's death start to emerge, many are left wondering what happened. Here's everything you need to know about what happened, including the cause of Kim Sae-ron's death.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Kim Sae-ron's cause of death?

On Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, Kim Sae-ron was tragically found dead in her home in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, Seoul, by a friend who had plans to meet with her. Authorities suspect her death may have been a result of suicide.

"We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide," authorities told reporters, according to Yonhap News Agency. They also confirmed that no suicide note was found. While no signs of foul play or a break-in were detected, the investigation into her death remains ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Born on July 31, 2000, Kim Sae-ron began her career as a child model in 2001. At the age of 9, she shifted her focus to acting and quickly gained recognition for her roles in films like A Brand New Life, The Man From Nowhere, and The Neighbor She also starred in several popular TV shows, including Can You Hear My Heart, The Queen's Classroom, Hi! School-Love On, and Secret Healer.

Despite her rising career, Kim Sae-ron had to step back from her acting career following a drunk driving incident in May 2022, which resulted in a fine of 20 million won (about $13,850). Our thoughts are with Kim Sae-ron's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.