UNLV Football Player Ben Christman Dies at 21 — What Was His Cause of Death? Ben Christman was found dead in an off-campus apartment. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 13 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: The University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Student athlete Ben Christman, who played on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels football team, has tragically passed away. The university confirmed the devastating news in a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. He was 21 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"With great sadness, UNLV can confirm the death of Ben Christman, a UNLV student-athlete and member of the football program," the university shared on its website. What happened? What led to Ben's death? Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Ben Christman's death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Ben Christman's cause of death?

As of now, the cause of Ben Christman's death remains undisclosed. UNLV confirmed that he was found dead in an off-campus apartment on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

The university added that no further details are available at this time and that the Clark County Coroner's Office in Nevada will release the cause of death at a later date. Ben's family and the UNLV football team have been notified of the tragic loss, and the university has made counseling services available to those affected.

Article continues below advertisement

A native of Ohio, Ben began his college career at Ohio State, where he redshirted his freshman year and played one game during his sophomore season. He transferred to UNLV this offseason after spending the previous two years at Kentucky, where he played in 12 games on special teams last season.