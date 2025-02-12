What Happened to Jeremy Lusk? How a Motocross Stunt Went Tragically Wrong The story of Jeremy's tragic death still haunts the motocross community. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 12 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Freestyle motocross isn’t just a sport — it’s a spectacle. The flips, the whips, the sheer defiance of gravity — it’s what makes fans hold their breath and riders chase the next big trick. With every high-flying stunt comes a risk that lurks in the background, one that riders accept every time they launch off a ramp.

That risk became heartbreakingly real for Jeremy Lusk, a fearless motocross star whose career came to a devastating end in 2009. His fatal crash stunned the extreme sports world, leaving fans and fellow riders grieving the loss of someone who had so much more to give. Even now, many people still ask: What happened to Jeremy Lusk? His accident remains one of the most tragic moments in motocross history. His legacy, however, is something the community will never forget.

What happened to Jeremy Lusk during the crash that took his life?

If you followed freestyle motocross in the mid-2000s, you probably knew Jeremy. He was a rising star, a guy who could make even the most death-defying tricks look effortless. In 2008, he dominated the X Games, winning gold for his breathtaking seat grab backflip. His name was becoming synonymous with progression, and it felt like he was just getting started.

Then came the X Knights competition in San José, Costa Rica, in early 2009. Jeremy lined up for a Hart Attack backflip, a trick he had landed countless times before. This time, however, something went tragically wrong.

As he rotated backward, he under-rotated slightly — just enough to throw off his landing. Instead of rolling out smoothly, he slammed headfirst into the dirt ramp. The impact was brutal. The crowd fell silent. Medics rushed to his side as riders looked in shock, knowing how bad it was before the official word even came.

Can’t believe it’s been 16 years, you just never forget a legend 🙏🏼 R.I.P. Jeremy Lusk #xgames 02/10/2009 one of the worst days in fmx history pic.twitter.com/rYLLNB5WEt — SoFarFromFirst (@SoFarFromFirst_) January 25, 2025

Jeremy was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found severe brain swelling and trauma. They performed five hours of emergency surgery to relieve pressure, but the damage was too extensive. For three days, his family, friends, and fans held onto hope. On Feb. 10, 2009, at just 24 years old, he passed away. According to the Los Angeles Times, Jeremy was the first pro rider to pass away from injuries obtained during an FMX contest.

How did the motocross world react to his passing?

Losing Jeremy wasn’t just losing an athlete —it was losing a friend, a competitor, and a guy who truly loved what he did. Riders from all over the world shared their grief, from X Games champions to weekend warriors who had watched him in awe. "It's sad to say, but I always felt someone was gonna die in a big event," Ryan Leyba, a retired motocross rider, told Men's Journal. "I just never thought it would be Jeremy."

Ryan had seen firsthand how the sport was evolving. The tricks were getting bigger, the stakes higher, and the margin for error smaller. "The sport was going in a direction I didn't want to go," he admitted. "It's so unnatural for a dirt bike to do that." Ultimately, the risks became too much. Ryan walked away from professional motocross, unwilling to push the limits any further and risk facing the same fate as Jeremy.

How is Jeremy Lusk remembered today?

Jeremy’s influence hasn’t faded. His riding style helped push freestyle motocross forward, inspiring young riders to take risks and chase their dreams. If you watch modern FMX competitions, you’ll still see riders paying homage to the tricks he helped perfect.

His death also sparked chatter about safety in extreme sports. After the accident, X Games senior vice president and managing director Rick Alessandri questioned whether additional safety measures — like neck braces — could help prevent future tragedies.

